Leyburn, the people's event

Dianna Plesnila and Zac Lutton made the trip from Brisbane to attend.

THE Historic Leyburn Sprints always bring a mix of tourists and locals together to enjoy a weekend of motor sport action.

This year was no exception.

Zac Lutton and Dianna Plesnila travelled from Brisbane to come to the Sprints, to watch a friend compete.

It was their first time at the event, and Mr Lutton said it was a great experience.

"We've been to the ute muster in Deniliquin which has close to 50,000 people there,” he said.

"But despite not being as big, this is just as good.

"We've had a great time so far.

"We haven't sorted out accommodation just yet, so hopefully we'll have a plan!”

Miss Plesnila said that their experiences so left them impressed.

"Everyone is coming together and really enjoying themselves,” she said.

"People are passionate about their cars and it shows.

"It's been fantastic.”

Brenda Van Der Boor and Lynelle Fenner enjoying a seat near the starting line. Sean Teuma

Brenda Van Der Boor lives near the old airfield, the site of the 1949 Australian Grand Prix.

"It's my seventh time coming to the Sprints,” Mrs Van Der Boor said.

"I love the atmosphere at the venue, as well as the smells and sounds that you get when coming here.

"It's a unique experience, and is something different that a lot of people, including myself, enjoy.

"I'm not particularly a racing fan, but I love coming here.”

Mrs Van Der Boor's friend Lynelle Fenner has a long-standing connection with the event.

"I've been to a number of Sprints events, including the first one,” Mrs Fenner said.

"Originally I was a volunteer, and helped out with the SES and Blue Care.

"I've always loved the old cars, and a couple of times I had the chance to hold the stop and slow sign.

"That meant I got to see all the cars go past, which I loved.”