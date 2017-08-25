'Being gay was not an option': Qld Police tell their stories

AS AUSTRALIA celebrates Wear It Purple Day, Queensland Police have released a video telling LGBTI young people 'it gets better'.

Police officers who identify as LGBTI shared their personal stories and advice for other people in the LGBTI community.

More than 400 people had shared the two-minute video on social media just hours after it went up.

Wear It Purple Day celebrates and encourages young people to be proud of who they are.

"Wear it Purple seeks to raise awareness about the issues faced by these young people and the need to eradicate bullying based on sexuality and gender diversity," organisers say.

QPS was not the only emergency service to support the day.

Queensland Ambulance also got behind the movement on social media, sharing photos of paramedics decked out in purple wristbands.

" The Queensland Ambulance Service proudly embraces diversity, rejects bullying and harassment and believes in creating a working environment where every young person can thrive regardless of their sex, sexuality or gender identity," QAS said on Facebook.