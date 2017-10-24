Licensing overhaul for Queensland learners

GETTING a licence in the sunshine state is set for a big shake-up if an online-based system takes over from the traditional test.

As it stands, once a Queensland resident turns 16 they are eligible to sit for a written test at a Department of Transport and Main Roads office, where they answer 30 questions.

Under the new proposal, those who want to earn their learner licence will undertake online road education, as opposed to studying for the test like another exam.

The proposed user experience will include an online interactive course running for between four and five hours, and cost the same as the current test.

AG Licensing driving instructor Andrew Gale said while the innovation was a positive, it was important not to lose sight of road rules.

"What concerns me is a lot of learners come along who don't have a lot of knowledge of the road rules,” Mr Gale said.

"They've included content on responsibility which is fantastic, but there's no getting away from the fact people need underpinning knowledge before they get on the road.

"I applaud the approach, but it is also vital the person applying is the person doing the test.

"They have to make sure people are actually doing it.”

Daniel Bermingham, the chief growth officer at training development agency Croomo, said the concept was in partnership with private enterprise and the DTMR.

"The idea came from statistics,” he said.

"The highest percentage of incidence on the road is those under the age of 24.

"This was seen as a fantastic opportunity to try and address some of these attitudes and behaviours while going through the driving process.”

The online program, known as PrepL, takes participants into three different areas, where they will undertake 382 questions before moving on to the final exam, consisting of 30 questions.

Mr Bermingham said the aim was to strike an emotional chord with users.

"It's about trying to get an attitude shift towards understanding the ramifications of decisions made while behind the wheel,” he said.

"We've refined a few elements to give it the right tone to challenge users emotionally and on their skills and knowledge, as well as showing them the seriousness of what they're about to embark on during their driving journey.”

Whereas the current test emphasises road rules and signs, Mr Bermingham said this wasn't a priority until later in the learning process.

"It is about having a tactile and engaging experience, wrapped around an actual event,” he said.

"It features the friend of someone who has died in an accident.

"They will also see and hear the true-life stories of people affected by fatal accidents including paramedics, firefighters and the loved ones left behind.

"It is aimed to highlight the seriousness of the course up front.”