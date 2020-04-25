Menu
Offbeat

'Life-changing' vegetable peeling trick

by Hannah Paine
25th Apr 2020 11:50 AM

 

Peeling vegetables is easily one of the most time-consuming - and, let's be honest, boring - tasks when it comes to cooking.

But it seems like most of us have been doing the everyday task wrong, with one man's game-changing trick showing how we can speed up vegetable peeling.

In a video posted to Reddit a man reveals how he has just had the "life-changing revelation" that you can peel vegetables in more than one direction.

The simple trick is that you can peel upwards as well as downwards using a vegetable peeler.
While most of us just peel in one direction, the man demonstrates how you can peel backwards, saving precious time.

"Oh my God, I just figured out how to use this … Who knew?" the man said, with his face really saying it all.

What more do we need to say, really.
Others in the comments were equally as amazed, with one person writing that they had "worked in a commercial kitchen for years and never once saw anyone do this".

"I feel dumb now," one person commented, while another added: "That literally changed my whole peel game."

"Anyone else feeling pretty stupid right now?" another comment read.

However some people warned that the speedier method came with, ahem, risks, and could result in nasty cuts and uneven-sized peels.

"Won't lie, I had this realisation about 2 years ago and did blow my own mind," one person wrote. "Now I'm perfecting the technique and I don't know if it's faster overall. Makes a more unpredictable mess of peels."

Earlier this year a mum revealed how a potato peeler could be used on cheese too.
It also turns out you can use your peeler for more than just vegetables.

In February one mum explained how she used a potato peeler to slice her cheese - wowing a whole generation that had never heard of cheese slicers.

"Probably my daftest moment ever - however, works an absolute treat. Use a peeler to slice your block of cheese," she wrote.

"Perfectly slim slices of cheese in a fraction of the time it takes me to use a knife."

cooking editors picks life hacks offbeat

