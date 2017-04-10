Life discovered through service

FATHER Franco Filipetto decided on his life's path as a teenager.

His calling to serve his faith set him on a journey that has sent him around the world, and finally, seen him settle not far from where he grew up.

Born in Stanthorpe to Italian immigrants Fr Franco spent his early years on the family farm in Pozieres.

"I went to Pozieres State School and worked on the farm on my holidays,” he said.

"It was a very quiet existence on a real family farm.

"My parents ran a mixed orchard, with apples and stonefruit.”

When it came time for high school, Fr Franco would catch a bus to Stanthorpe to attend St Joseph's, and then attended Downlands College in Toowoomba in Years 11 and 12.

Fr Franco said school in Toowoomba was very different to anything he had experienced.

"That was my first exposure to mainstream Australian culture,” he said.

"In Stanthorpe, there is a strong Italian community, but at boarding school we were a very small minority.

"For the most part it was harmonious, but there was a bit rubbishing.

"Educationally, it was a good move - I'd don't think I'd be where I am now without those years.”

It was in high school that Fr Franco said he decided on a life in the priesthood.

"I had decided by the end of Year 12 and went straight into the seminary after school,” he said.

"That was not uncommon in those days.

"I studied there for seven years, and each year there would be about 12 to 15 new arrivals at the college.

"In the 1970s there was a real culture shift, fewer and fewer men took up the call.

"These days it's very rare, we'd see one new priest every five or six years.”

In 1977 Fr Franco was ordained and immediately took up a position in Roma.

"Not long after that I was asked to continue my theological studies in Rome,” he said.

"I was there for two years studying Church law.”

Fr Franco said it had been a magnificent time.

"It was quite hard as well,” he said.

"I thought I would be heading into a familiar culture, but it wasn't at all, it was very different.

"There was quite a cultural adjustment, although it was easier for me to learn the language.

"I stayed in a international college, so there were lots of different cultures to learn about, which was exciting.”

Fr Franco said Rome was incredible.

"It was an amazing place to explore,” he said.

"And I had a chance to reconnect with family still in Italy.”

Returning to Australia, Fr Franco took up a posting at St Patrick's in Toowoomba, before heading to Texas.

"Then I got the travel bug again,” he said.

"I joined the Columban Missionary Society and went to Brazil for a year,” Fr Franco said.

"I discovered I had a facility for learning languages and picked up Portugese faster than the others around me.

"Brazil was far different from anything I'd seen.

"I was in Salvador and worked in deprived area, which was confronting.”

After more time in Brisbane and further study, Fr Franco moved around south-east Queensland before taking his current position at St Mary's in Warwick in 2011.

"My days are filled with holding mass, weddings, funerals, baptisms, meetings and talking to parishioners,” Fr Franco said.

"This weekend for Easter there will be four masses.”

"It is the most important feast in the Christian calendar.”

Fr Franco said he still gets called upon by members of the parish.

"We help with all sorts of things, but much less than priests used to,” he said.

"We're not as connected to the disadvantaged people as we once were either, which is a pity.”

Fr Franco said he was fond of Warwick.

"It's very familiar to me,” he said.

"I didn't know many people when I came, but that has changed.

"It's a very friendly place, peaceful and inviting.”