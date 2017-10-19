Life-saving machine on the way to Warwick Men's Shed

WARWICK Men's Shed will be able to purchase a potentially life-saving defibrillator thanks to a $2000 federal government grant.

Secretary Ian Stevens said the funding was very important as most of the members at the shed were over the 60-year-old mark and could need the machine at any time.

"They'll be pleased we got it I think because there's a risk all the time with fellows of our age,” he said.

"We will be going in for training and we've got a couple of SES guys in the group who are pretty au fait with the gear.

"Hopefully we don't have to use it but if we do, it's there.”

Currently boasting 30 members, the Warwick Men's Shed brings men together to freely share their time and skills in a variety of areas such as gardening and woodwork.

Mr Stevens said the group is largely financially self-sufficient, holding garage sales and sausage sizzles to raise funds.

But for more expensive equipment, grants can be of great assistance.

"They're a fair priced item, that's why we go for a grant for them so that's very helpful, no doubt,” Mr Stevens said.

Warwick Men's Shed secretary Ian Stevens was happy to receive a government grant. Sophie Lester

Member for Maranoa David Littleproud said the grant was allocated from $5.1 million of federal government funding for the Australian Men's Shed Association through to 2018-19.

"The Men's Shed initiative plays an important role in our community as it provides practical and social benefits for members and the broader community,” Mr Littleproud said.

"Men's Shed provides a welcoming environment where men of all ages can learn new skills, make friends, be involved in volunteer work, or you can just drop in for a cuppa and a yarn.

"Research suggests many men from the bush don't feel comfortable using structured health and support services, so Men's Shed helps them connect with local services to improve mental and general health as well as being involved in the community.”