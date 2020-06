A truckie was injured in a rollover, north of Goondiwindi.

A LIFEFLIGHT aeromedical crew is on its way to rescue a truck driver injured in rollover at Lundavra, northwest of Goondiwindi.

The drive rolled his vehicle while carrying a load of pigs along Lienassie Rd, about 7.50am Tuesday.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the man sustained a shoulder injury.

"He fared well, and I think the pigs will too," she said.