Lifelong friendships forged through volunteer work

GROWING up on the land, Sandra Wilson understood first hand the devastation drought would cause to those living outside of town.

The long -time resident said she’d seen nothing like it, and quickly stepped on board with the Southern Downs Community Relief Group.

“I’ve always been aware of not wasting it and I think we’ve been very fortunate in Warwick, even with restrictions there’s guaranteed supply,” she said.

“But when you are out on a property you run out of water, what do you do?”

As Volunteer week ends Ms Wilson said without her volunteer work she would never had met many of her friends.

“It’s a way of networking I guess, building community, that’s the joys of Warwick,” she said.

The service dedicated to giving rural residents safe and free drinking water has come to a close for now but Ms Wilson said the experience left a mark.

“I think the thing I took from it was all the sad stories that people had, there was a lot of people out there that were really doing it tough and that’s just really sad, so it’s nice to be able to help out in that way,” she said.

Ms Wilson was one of the 35 volunteers who made up the group which assisted more than 500 families.

“But that organisation is not dead, it’s merely in abeyance.”

In addition to her work co-ordinating spreadsheets and greeting volunteers and families at the Water Relief Group, Ms Wilson dedicated her time to Community Action as a volunteer driver and U3A as president.

As part of the Darling Downs Hospital and Health Service, Ms Wilson is tasked with taking patients to and from medical appointments in Toowoomba and Brisbane.

“Everybody has a story and it always amazes me how stoic people are, by the nature of the task you’re dealing with a lot of older people and often in reduced circumstances,” she said.

“And again obviously by the nature of it they’re not well but they soldier on and don’t complain and of course they’ve had very interesting lives in general and they like to tell you about it and I like to listen.”

While many of her roles have been paused due to COVID-19, Ms Wilson said she’s looking forward to feeling useful again.

“I guess I just go and volunteer for stuff when I’ve got an idle moment and I’m retired now so I have a lot more than I used to,” she said.

Sandra Wilson would never have met friends like Sally Edwards if it wasn’t for her volunteer work.

President of the Relief Group Sally Edwards initially met Sandra through volunteering at Jumpers and Jazz.

“I think Sandra is one of those people always says yes, whatever you ask,” she said.

“It’s never too difficult, she always does it with a smile on her face.”