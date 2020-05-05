Lifelong love of local zoo inspires Warwick family mission

IT was a bittersweet moment for Lisa Hansford and her two boys on Sunday when they visited the Darling Downs Zoo, armed with donations collected for the struggling Pilton park.

Visiting the zoo since she was a teenager and enjoying numerous trips with Jack and Tim, Ms Hansford knew she had to reach out and help when she heard of the devastation COVID-19 closures had caused.

“I started a collection point at my shop The Scoop Health Foods Warwick and we spent two weeks collecting linen, cleaning products and more to drop to the zoo,” she said.

“It was great to get the boys involved when they heard about what the zoo was going through they were really concerned about what the monkeys were going to eat.

They’ve been visiting the zoo since they were young and it was an issue really close to us.”

The zoo had been forced to lay off front-of-house staff and cut their budget in half due to coronavirus closures.

They also took to GoFundMe to raise funds before the Federal Government offered them a lifeline last week.

“The stuff we collected will hopefully help them until that funding comes through,” Ms Hansford said.

“We’re so lucky we have somewhere like the Darling Downs Zoo so close to us in Warwick, they do so much incredible work and the donations really showed how much our community cares about them.”

With $60,000 a month in costs for the zoo to cover, donation requests covered a vast array of items.

But Ms Hansford said she was very amused at the zoo’s request for cereal.

“They actually use rice bubbles and cornflakes for the monkeys and baboons, they sprinkle it on their food so they can stay entertained and practice foraging,” she said.

“The boys were absolutely rapt to hear about stories of monkeys and snakes from Steve and Stephanie Robinson the owners and Kat the giraffe attendant.”

Other businesses around the Southern Downs have continued to show their support with Jenco Feeds and Seeds selling bags of feed to be donated to the zoo.

“Steve and Stephanie the owners love their zoo,” Ms Hansford said.

“They’re unsung heroes and do so much for conservation and the region, they deserve it.”

You can drop items for donation at the Scoop Health Foods store on Palmerin St.

Call Lisa Hansford on 0448 117 992 to find out what is needed.