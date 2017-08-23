Lifestyle support in Warwick

Paul Pomfrett, Broderick Miller, Tanya Smalley and Sam Nash all live at a Quality Lifestyle Services triplex unit in Toowoomba.

A NEW option and a potential new lease on life for people with disabilities has arrived in Warwick.

Based in Toowoomba, Quality Lifestyle Support has been assisting people with disabilities all around Queensland for more than 18 years.

Managing director Robyn Cavanagh said the organisation was non-specific.

"We don't care what our client's disability is, we'll work with anyone and everyone,” she said.

"What separates our work from most disability services is that we focus on client's independence.

"We teach everyday lifeskills and show our clients how to transition to living in their own home.”

As well as that, the organisation provides accommodation, assisted living, early intervention, emergency respite and vacation respite.

Ms Cavanagh said the National Disability Insurance Scheme had changed the lives of Australia's disabled community for the better.

"It allows us to target plans for our clients, based on what they want to do,” she said. To find out more, call us on 46595476.”