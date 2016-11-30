Light up your home with safety in mind

WITH the silly season kicking off, those intending to adorn their home in Christmas lights are being reminded to make electrical safety their number one priority.

Ergon Energy's Chief Operating Officer Roslyn Baker said she did not want to see the festive mood dampened by unsafe electrical practices leading to dangerous incidents.

"Nor do we want to see customers caught by surprise by higher power bills in the New Year as a consequence of the enjoyment their decorations provide for the community," she said.

Ms Baker said solar-powered festive lights were an increasingly popular option that were safe, environmentally friendly and did not add to power bills.

"These LED lights are powered by individual solar sensors, so they are left out in the sun during the day and the lights gain enough energy to shine brightly through the night," she said.

Ms Baker said Christmas lights should be used only as directed by the manufacturer, especially when erecting displays outdoors.

"Ergon recommends that only extra low voltage equipment be used outdoors where it is exposed to the weather," she said.

"Christmas lighting must be installed in a safe manner so circuits are not overloaded, while any electrical work needs to be done by a qualified electrician.

"Festive lighting stored for 11 months has been subject to heat, humidity and possibly insects or rodents, so it should be checked thoroughly by a qualified electrician before being re-used.

"As additional safeguards, Ergon recommends fitting an approved safety switch to all Christmas lighting installations and turning them off when going to bed."

She also reminded residents that Christmas lights and decorations must not be attached to Ergon Energy assets, such as power poles or stay wires.

Ms Baker said that with festive lights and displays becoming more elaborate, it was timely to consider their potential impact on power bills.

"Customers can enjoy the spectacle of Christmas and keep the cost to a minimum by adopting Ergon's energy saving tips," she said.

These include: