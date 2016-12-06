Lighting up K-Town for Xmas: A high voltage holiday

AS HOMES all over the Southern Downs are lighting up for Christmas, one family is going above and beyond.

For the sixth year in a row Bob Bell from Oak St, Killarney is gearing up to put on the biggest and brightest of Christmas light shows.

With more than 20,000 lights that flash to the beat of six different songs, Mr Bell's light show has become a Southern Downs must-see.

And it's all in the name of charity.

LIGHT SHOW: The spectacular Christmas lights at the Bell residence in Oak St, Killarney. Contributed

"The idea is that people pull up at the house, tune their car radio to 95.5FM and listen to the music in their car and watch the light show, which goes for about 20 minutes," Mr Bell said.

"We run shows from 7pm to 10pm most nights, but check the Christmas On The Flats Facebook page to make sure, if the weather is bad we won't run the show.

"Then, if people like what they see, we have a donation box at the fence that will go to the Salvation Army Christmas Appeal.

"Over the years we've raised about $3500."

Mr Bell said the reason behind it all is simple.

"We just love Christmas," he said.

"We're a bit obsessed with it all, and I love all the tech and the lights on top of that.

"It takes a couple of months of preparation to get it all going.

"The most time-consuming part is programming all the lights to move to each beat and each section of the songs and make sure they're all doing something that's visually cool to watch."

Mr Bell said the rest of the street had caught on and are starting to light up as well.

"It's really great to see the town come alive at Christmas," he said.

"When you're up at Shirl and Sandy's shop and you look back this way you can see all the lights and it's fantastic.

"Looks a bit like Vegas."

Despite all the effort, Mr Bell said they have a way to go to match some of the houses in Brisbane.

"It's a whole other level up there," he said.

"Houses have professional photo booths and real Santas and reindeer, it's mental.

"The streets are all packed and there are people everywhere.

"It'd be great to have that, but the population here is a bit smaller obviously."

There are only a couple of rules when you head out to watch Christmas on the Flats, Mr Bell said.

"Just make sure you turn off your headlights, grab some of the lollies we put out and enjoy the show.

"Then make a donation to the Salvos, if you can spare it."