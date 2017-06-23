Lights out in Warwick

DARKNESS: Warwick CBD was briefly without power last night.

A power outage in Warwick last night saw businesses and properties without energy for a minute.

A spokesman from Ergon Energy said the outage affected most of the Warwick CBD.

"There was a transient fault on the high voltage network,” he said.

"For a brief moment, something tripped the circuit breakers.”

The spokeman said a branch or animal could have been responsible for the break in the circuit.

After an automatic safety check was done in the network, the power was switched on again successfully.

No repairs will be required as a result of the incident.