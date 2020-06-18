Menu
Bundaberg Rum's new Bundy Sarsaparilla will hit the shelves in September in time for Footy finals.
Limited edition Bundy blend coming to a bottle-o near you

Geordi Offord
17th Jun 2020 2:30 PM | Updated: 18th Jun 2020 7:35 AM
NOTHING beats a classic Bundy and Cola or dark and stormy, but there's a new mix coming to the party.

Bundaberg Rum announced today cans of Bundy and Sarsaparilla will hit bottle shop shelves in September in a limited edition NRL pack.

The release will come just in time for Footy finals.

Late last year, the iconic beverage joined forces with Ice Break for their iced coffee milk flavoured with Bundaberg Rum.

Bundaberg Rum have been approached for further comment.

