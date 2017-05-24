Lions club keeping Warwick seniors cool

The charity and goodwill of the Warwick Lions Club is well known but a lot of what they do goes unnoticed.

Recently the group visited the Warwick Senior Citizens Centre to hand over a cheque for $1300.

Senior Citizens president Joe Owens said the donation was incredible.

"We had met with the Lions and they'd expressed an interest in doing something for us," he said.

"They were talking about putting on a lunch, but we asked if we might be able to put some money towards something more practical.

"They agreed and we told them what we really need is more fans for the centre."

Mr Owens said the fans would be installed in the kitchen, the main hall and in another room in the centre.

"The building is getting old and doesn't seal properly so we can't use air-conditioning," he said.

"It can get quite hot in here over summer.

"This donation will make things a lot more comfortable here for our members, and we're deeply appreciative of that.

"All of the money we raise goes towards keeping the centre functioning so outside help is so great."

Upon hearing the request, Lions president Con Lo Giudice and secretary John Griffith made it happen.

"This project is one of many for our worldwide centennial project," Mr Lo Giudice said.

"The senior citizens do a great job in our community and we're more than happy to help them out however they need."