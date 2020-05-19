Lions Club’s youngest volunteer makes history

LIONS’ PRIDE: Club secretary John Griffith and his grandson Mason Kuzma are proud volunteers at the Warwick Lions Club. Picture: Jessica Paul

AT JUST twelve years old, Mason Kuzma has made history as the youngest honorary member of the Warwick Lions Club in recognition of his dedicated volunteer work.

Over the past two years, Mason has joined the Lions members at numerous local efforts such as the Drought Relief and Driver Reviver groups, and his generosity hasn’t gone unnoticed by the club.

Mason’s grandfather and Warwick Lions Club secretary John Griffith said he couldn’t be prouder of the youngster’s determination to give back to the community.

“He loves helping, and he just loves doing stuff to help other people,” Mr Griffith said.

“He was great out there when we were distributing water out at the (Warwick) Showgrounds to people who needed it.

“He was mainly working as a traffic director and telling the cars where to park, but he helped us to set up or shut down as well.”

As a smaller branch, the Warwick Lions Club doesn’t have the ‘Leos’ Club for younger members, so Mr Griffith said the natural choice was to give Mason his own kind of membership.

“We don’t have Leos, so he’s an honorary member of the club, but he does have his own shirt and everything,” he said.

“He’s helped out at club barbecues, at markets at things like Jumpers & Jazz, even serving drinks and refreshments at the Back to the Bush dance we had out at Pratten.

“He really likes doing it – he’s just such a good lad.”

Warwick Lions Club president Jenny Rainbird said Mason’s hard work had become an invaluable member of the group.

“He’s done such a lot of good, realising that he can reach out and help people in our community,” Ms Rainbird said.

“He’s done an absolutely fantastic job – he’s definitely the best traffic director we’ve ever had.

“He’s really well-liked, and it seems to have done him a world of good too by helping him come out of his shell.”

Ms Rainbird said while the Lions’ community efforts had been put on hold by the coronavirus, she hoped Mason’s efforts would encourage more volunteers of any age to lend a hand once they get the government go-ahead.

“We’re a totally volunteer-run organisation, and the club will continue as soon as we can have more members and get back into it,” she said.

“We are looking for more volunteers when we are able to start back up, because we definitely need more members.

“I know as soon we can restart, Mason will be back out at the barbecues and helping to direct traffic. It’s absolutely wonderful to have him.”

For more information on joining the Warwick Lions Club, contact club president Jenny Rainbird on 0432 804 826.