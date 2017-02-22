30°
Lions roar into the Rose City

Sophie Lester
| 22nd Feb 2017 3:15 PM
Stephen Reid and John Hart holding their football at the Brisbane Lions Mayor's Breakfast.
Stephen Reid and John Hart holding their football at the Brisbane Lions Mayor's Breakfast.

STUDENTS, councillors and business people alike joined Mayor Tracy Dobie and the Brisbane Lions for a breakfast like no other yesterday.

The event at Scots PGC College was part of the team visit to the Rose City focussing on leadership.

Warwick's own Delissa Kimmince, a for was joined by fellow Lion's players Sabrina Frederick-Traub, Michael Close and Oscar McInerney.

"I don't often get a chance to come back to Warwick while I'm juggling cricket and footy,” Ms Kimmince said.

"It doesn't feel like too long ago I was sitting in these seats.

"Being in a country town you get told a lot that you can't make it, which is a load of crap because a lot of country kids have represented their country.

"I remember setting goals for myself, and with the help of really supportive parents, I've made it to where I want to be.”

Mayor Tracy Dobie said she was excited to learn more about the sport in the lead up to the breakfast.

"Our CEO is, unfortunately, a Melbourne Football Club tragic but he has been teaching us a lot about AFL,” Cr Dobie said.

"As someone who joined the army in the late 70s, the thought of women playing full contact sport was unthinkable then.

"So I'm particularly proud to learn sign up for the women's league here in Queensland, the heartland of rugby league, outstripped the numbers in Victoria.”

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  afl queensland brisbane lions events southern downs regional council warwick people

