Lions roar whilst crops fail to soar

DETERMINED: The Brisbane Lions had a magical run to the finals in 2001.

DETERMINED: The Brisbane Lions had a magical run to the finals in 2001. DAVE HUNT

GRAND final fever was alive in Warwick, as the Brisbane Lions headed towards their first AFL grand final appearance, and Newcastle went into the NRL decider as fan favourites against Parramatta.

That same anticipation is being felt again this week with residents rallying behind the Cowboys.

On a more sour note, feelings being similarly experienced to those of 2001 include a lack of rain, and the impact that is having on our farmers.

We take a look back to what was happening in the Warwick Daily News from September 29, 2001.

Reporter Gerard Walsh looked at the issue of those living off the land.

Clifton AgForce branch president Layton Free said a lot of damage to winter crops had already happened.

"I have revised my own winter crop estimate to 60% of what it was a month ago,” he said.

"If it doesn't rain in the next fortnight, my projections will be back to 40%.”

Allora farmer John Agnew said relief was required.

"The recent changes havegone through with no rain and the long-range forecast is no good,” he said.

"The early planned winter crops will make a crop but the quality will be substantially reduced.”

Mr Free urged primary producers experiencing hardship to apply for exceptional circumstance assistance.

"People feel a bit insecure asking for help but it is available,” he said.

"Centrelink staff who handle the relief payment are very obliging.”

Brisbane Bronco and former Warwick footballer Michael Coorey sided with Newcastle to take out the 2001 NRL grand final.

Coorey came off the bench in Brisbane's narrow defeat to Parramatta in the preliminary final.

"Parramatta have been the best team all year and will go into the game with the most confidence, but Newcastle are a one-team town and will play with alotof passion,” Coorey said.

The Brisbane Lions completed their final preparations ahead of thebiggest game in the club's history against Essendon.

A short session at a nearby suburban park in Melbourne helped to fine-tune the team.

Lions CEO Andrew Ireland said the team was buoyed by the support it had received.

"It's excellent - in some ways it's something you'd expect at finals time,” Ireland said.