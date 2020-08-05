Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
TV

Lisa’s fiery clash over nude photos

by Nick Bond
5th Aug 2020 10:35 AM

 

 

Lisa Wilkinson opened up about a tense encounter with late media giant Kerry Packer during the latest episode of Anh's Brush With Fame.

During a candid interview and portrait sitting, Project star Wilkinson spoke to host Anh Do about her upbringing, the death of her beloved father and her prolific media career to date.

One make-or-break moment came when she took over as editor of Cleo magazine at the age of just 25 - and "followed her instincts" to get rid of the mag's long-running nude centrefolds, a move she hadn't cleared with the magazine's famously hot-tempered owner Packer.

"I announced it on Ray Martin's Midday show, on the day of my first issue going on sale. I thought Kerry was still overseas," she recalled of the bold move.

 

Wilkinson during her Cleo days.
Wilkinson during her Cleo days.

 

Kerry Packer with previous Cleo editor Ita Buttrose. Picture: Michael Perini
Kerry Packer with previous Cleo editor Ita Buttrose. Picture: Michael Perini


Off-air and back in the green room, a producer approached Wilkinson holding a phone and looking ashen. Kerry Packer was on the line.

She said, 'He's never called the green room before.' I just thought, 'Oh. I think this is going to be OK …'

"I breezily grab the phone and said 'Hi Kerry!' He said 'What the [blank] are you doing to my magazine? I'm back. I just saw you on the Midday show. What the [blank] are you doing to my magazine?"

 

Cleo magazine first ever male centrefold was actor Jack Thompson back in 1975.
Cleo magazine first ever male centrefold was actor Jack Thompson back in 1975.


Wilkinson said she knew she'd only have "one crack" at making her vision for the magazine work.

"If I'm not strong in my belief that this is the right thing for the magazine, and that I'm not going to falter on this … So I put on my big girl pants and I said, 'Kerry. Anyone who thinks that this magazine needs to languish in the '70s any longer shouldn't be working in magazines. The centrefold has got to go. It's a very strong statement, and if you have a problem with it, I'll come and see you right now," she recalled.

Wilkinson said her Cleo predecessor Ita Buttrose later thanked her.
Wilkinson said her Cleo predecessor Ita Buttrose later thanked her.


"I thought, I'm either about to be sacked, or he's going to figure I know what I'm talking about. He said to me: 'Well you'd better know what you're effing doing,' and hung up on me."

Wilkinson said the warning from Packer was "pressure I'd never felt before … but I was so strong in my belief that it was time for it to go. I heard from Ita not long afterwards and she said, 'Thank heavens someone's had the courage to get rid of the centrefold.'

The biggest vindication? A centrefold-free Cleo became an even bigger success than before.

"In the 10 years we were there we became the number one women's lifestyle mag per capita in the world. We just moved it forward - you've gotta keep moving!"

Originally published as Lisa's fiery clash over nude photos

More Stories

Show More
celebrity kerry packer lisa wilkinson media nude photos

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman laundered money for man she met on dating app

        premium_icon Woman laundered money for man she met on dating app

        Crime The Southern Downs mother carried out the crime as directed by the man, who has never been found.

        Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        premium_icon Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Shock findings: Abused kids taken from bad to worse

        premium_icon Shock findings: Abused kids taken from bad to worse

        News Vulnerable kids taken from bad situations and put in even worse ones

        Queensland closes quarantine loophole

        premium_icon Queensland closes quarantine loophole

        News Queensland closes consulate quarantine loophole