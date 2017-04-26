21°
LIST: 17 odd jobs paramedics attended across the state

Sarah Barnham
| 26th Apr 2017 6:48 AM
WANT to know what the ambos were doing as the rest of us slept soundly in our beds last night?
WANT to know what the ambos were doing as the rest of us slept soundly in our beds last night?

Mount Gravatt - two-vehicle crash
One patient was transported in a stable condition to Princess Alexandra Hospital with a neck injury after a reported two-vehicle crash on the Pacific Motorway at 6.18am.

Norman Park - fall off bicycle
A female patient was transported in a stable condition to Princess Alexandra Hospital after falling off a bicycle on Bennetts Road just before 6am.

Logan Central - two-vehicle crash
One patient was transported in a stable condition to Logan Hospital after a two-vehicle crash n Jacaranda Avenue at about 5.30am.

Springfield - two-vehicle crash
Two male patients were transported in stable conditions to Ipswich Hospital following a reported two-vehicle crash on Centenary Highway at 12.47am.

Coomera - single vehicle crash
Paramedics were called to a single vehicle crash on Foxwell Road at 12.10am. A female patient was transported in a stable condition to the Gold Coast University Hospital with minor injuries.

Wellesley Islands - dog bite
A male patient was transported in a stable condition to Morning Island Hospital after a dog bite at a private residence at 11.51pm.

Mount Nathan - burns
A female patient was transported in a stable condition to Gold Coast University Hospital with burns to her shoulder and back from boiling water at a private residence at 9.23pm.

Tanawha - motorcycle crash
One patient was transported in a stable condition to Sunshine Coast University Hospital after a motorcycle crash on Crosby Hill and Tanawha Roads at about 9pm.

Surfers Paradise - vehicle into water
Paramedics were on standby after reports a vehicle went into water on Stanhill Drive at 8.25pm. There were no patients assessed and no transports to hospital.

Peak Crossing - single vehicle crash
A male patient was transported in a stable condition to Ipswich Hospital with back pain after a single vehicle crash on Warrill View Peak Crossing Road at 8.15pm.

Park Ridge - three-vehicle crash
Paramedics were called to a three-vehicle crash on Mount Lindesay Highway and Green Road just before 8pm. A male and female child both with abdominal pain and a woman in her 40s were transported in stable conditions to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital. A man in his 30s was transported in a stable condition to Mater Hospital. A woman in her 30s was transported in a stable condition to Princess Alexandra Hospital.

Bilinga - two-vehicle crash
One patient was transported in a stable condition to Tweed Heads Hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Eastern Avenue and Gold Coast Highway at 7.22pm.

Palm Beach - two-vehicle crash
One patient was transported in a stable condition to Pindara Private Hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Townson Avenue at 7.11pm.

Caboolture - vehicle and truck crash
One patient was transported in a stable condition to Caboolture Hospital after a reported vehicle and truck crash on Lynfield Drive at 6.11pm.

Kanimbla - bicycle incident
One patient was transported in a stable condition to Cairns Hospital after a bicycle incident on Lake Morris Road at 6.09pm.

Bray Park - dog bite
A man in his 50s was transported in a stable condition to Redcliffe Hospital after a dog bite to his arm at a private residence just after 6pm.

Rangers Bridge - fall from motorcycle
Paramedics were called just after 6pm to a private residence after reports a man fell from his motorcycle earlier in the day. A man in his 30s was transported in a stable condition to Dalby Hospital.
 

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  ambulance emergency gladstone paramedics

