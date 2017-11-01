News

LISTEN OUT: Emergency systems testing today

WARNING: Testing to be done on flood warning systems today.
by Elyse Wurm

RESIDENTS in Killarney and Leyburn have been advised to listen out for testing of the flood emergency warning systems today.

The Southern Downs Regional Council will be conducting the testing between 9am-12pm at Killarney and 12-3pm at Leyburn.

One of the siren systems is located at Killarney Fire Station on Ivy St and the other is located at Leyburn Police Station on Leyburn Forestry Rd.

They are fixed sirens used to alert the community of an impending flood that may directly affect the community.

The sirens can be heard from 915m-1,280m away, depending on the weather conditions.

During the testing residents will hear the following pre-recorded test message:

Attention Attention, this is a test of the public warning system. I repeat this is only a test.

Residents will hear a wailing tone similar to that of a commercial fire alarm.

The council has advised the activation of the test message does not imply that the township is under any immediate threat of flash flooding.

However, any activation of the siren outside the stated times indicates that the township is at risk of flash flooding.

The message in an emergency is:

Attention Attention, this is a flood warning announcement. Avoid low lying areas. Move to higher ground now. I repeat move to higher ground now.

For more information phone the council on 1300697372.

