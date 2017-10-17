Listen out for flood warning tests in the Southern Downs

ALARM: Flood warning systems to be tested in the Southern Downs in November.

ALARM: Flood warning systems to be tested in the Southern Downs in November. Sophie Lester

RESIDENTS at Killarney and Leyburn are being warned to listen out for testing of the flood emergency warning systems in the towns, which will take place on November 1.

The Southern Downs Regional Council will be conducting the testing between 9am-12pm at Killarney and 12-3pm at Leyburn.

Killarney's system is located at Killarney Fire Station on Ivy St, while the system in Leyburn is located at Leyburn Police Station on Leyburn Forestry Rd.

The fixed sirens are used to notify the communities of an impending flood that may directly affect residents.

Sound from the sirens reach 915-1280m depending on weather, so many residents are likely to hear them when tested next month.

A pre-recorded message will play to notify residents of the test, it will say:

Attention, attention. This is a test of the public warning system. I repeat this is only a test.

Residents will hear a wailing tone similar to that of a commercial fire alarm.

The council reminds residents the activation of the test message does not imply that the township is under any immediate threat of flash flooding.

However, any activation of the siren outside the stated times indicates that the township is at risk of flash flooding.

The message in an emergency is:

Attention Attention, this is a flood warning announcement. Avoid low lying areas. Move to higher ground now. I repeat move to higher ground now.

Public information sessions about the flood emergency warning systems have been held at Killarney and Leyburn as it is important that the community is aware of the warning systems and what to do when they activate.

For further information please contact the council on 1300MYSDRC (1300697372).