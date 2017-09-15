Listen to hear, not to reply

WARWICK took the time out to stop and ask, are you okay?

Margaret Trahair of Veterans Support and the Advocacy Service Association attended the Warwick Town Hall yesterday for R U OK? Day.

She said Southern Downs groups were vital to helping the cause and helping to de-stigmatise the feelings of suffering individuals.

"A lot of people still think there is a stigma attached to depression and anxiety,” she said.

"You need to be able to talk about it, and have someone to talk to.”

Margaret has experienced the negative consequences of depression first-hand.

"I was a soldier, and was married to a solider as well,” she said.

During her lifetime, Margaret has also been a victim of violence, which she said led to a battle with depression.

Despite the suffering, Margaret said community involvement played a big role in her recovery. "I volunteered to help at different daycare centres for the elderly,” she said.

"Medication didn't work for me, and I refused it.

"I found that by keeping myself busy, it worked wonders.”

When asked what people can do to help out a friend in need, Margaret's message was simple.

"People need to listen to hear, not listen to reply,” she said.

"If you feel someone is showing signs, or not acting themselves, ask them how they are doing, and let them know that you are there to listen if they need to talk.”

Yellow shirts adorned various businesses and organisations across town, helping to spread the vital message associated with the day.

If you or someone you know needs any form of help, phone Lifeline on 131114.