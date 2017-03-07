31°
News

Lister on the move to meet local voters

Sophie Lester
| 7th Mar 2017 1:38 PM
ROAD AHEAD: LNP candidate for Southern Downs James Lister said he would be "wearing down his boots" to meet as many voters around the electorate on the campaign trail.
ROAD AHEAD: LNP candidate for Southern Downs James Lister said he would be "wearing down his boots" to meet as many voters around the electorate on the campaign trail. Sophie Lester

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

HE MAY not be a familiar face for Southern Downs voters, but LNP candidate James Lister is kickstarting his campaign to win the seat at the next state election.

Mr Lister said he was ready to hit the road after winning preselection against fellow candidates Jo McNally and Cameron Gow.

"I had been thinking about the possibility of running for a while,” he said.

"I didn't expect Lawrence (Springborg) would retire though so it's been tremendously exciting to get to this stage.

"It's all about people - I've been able to earn the respect of local party members in the Southern Downs and now I will be getting out and wearing down my boots to speak to as many people as I can and earning their trust and support.”

"I want to see people who work on the land more free to use their land the way they want to and to have the reliable water sources they need provided to ensure the economic prosperity of the Southern Downs,” Mr Lister said.

"I want to see roads, communication services and health system improved, and cut red tape for people working hard in small business.

"Lawrence leaves some very big shoes for the next member to fill and should be proud of what he has achieved, often behind the scenes.”

The Royal Australian Air Force Squadron leader said he was honoured to have the opportunity to represent the Southern Downs following a campaign in Logan in 1998.

"I was very young and idealistic when I ran for the Nationals,” Mr Lister said.

"I've learnt a lot about people and real life since then.

"I was proud to be able to offer Logan the opportunity to vote for a Nationals candidate and I'm now proud to be a LNP man and getting the chance to represent the Southern Downs.”

Mr Lister joined the National Party as a teen before serving in the Air Force.

"I don't know what sparked that interest because I was so young but I joined the Nationals because of their values,” he said.

"I believe people should be able to make the most of themselves in work, business, as families and on the land, and the government needs to provide things for that to happen, such a roads, dams for towns and irrigation and health service.

"This should all happen in the bush, not just the city.

"I had always wanted to serve my country and joining the Air Force gave me an opportunity to serve in lots of different ways, and I'm proud to have served around the country and in the Middle East in support of the war against terrorism.”

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  james lister lnp southern downs state election warwick community warwick votes

Escape the hustle of Brisbane with these top day trips

BRISBANE isn’t all about bright lights and river views, there are stacks of day trips in the Greater Brisbane region calling your name.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Tributes flow for the 'Queen Of Warwick'

Tributes flow for the 'Queen Of Warwick'

FOR many, the passing of the 'Queen of Warwick' Florence Slattery means saying farewell to a lady who was a class above.

Lister on the move to meet local voters

ROAD AHEAD: LNP candidate for Southern Downs James Lister said he would be "wearing down his boots" to meet as many voters around the electorate on the campaign trail.

LNP candidate hits the road for election campaign

Heels up as Bavarian band hits Tenterfield

GERMAN CHEER: Conductor Josef Felix, former mayor Toby Smith, former mayor Lucy Sullivan, mayor Peter Petty, band master Reinhard Lohr, and council general manager Damien Connor.

This week Tenterfield came alive to sounds of a Bavarian brass band

Past St Mary's parish priest Fr Sheeran has passed away

MUCH MISSED: Fr Tom Sheeran (second from right) with fellow priests and altar servers after a mass at St Patrick's Catholic Church at Allora in 2010.

Death of past long serving St Mary's parish priest Fr Tom Sheeran

Local Partners

Business owner takes on Bunnings in court

A Warwick woman has taken on Australia's biggest hardware chain with court action in a bid to stop the retailer building in the city's flood zone.

Bees back to busy work

BUSY BEES: John Craig, owner of Carramar Apiaries, in Warwick said grey box eucalyptus trees had flowered, boosting honey production.

Hot weather has been bitter-sweet for honey producers

Here comes the reigning premiers just like other seasons

Tom Morris looks to the leg shot after a run-scoring shot for Allora at Slade Park. He will play in one of four weekend semis.

Wheatvale and Redbacks to meet again in cricket

Archery at Stanthorpe and you're invited

ACTION: Bowmen aim for the "running pig" target, which moves back and forth along the range with the help of a pulley at the Granite Belt Bowmen.

Fourth range being developed by Granite Belt Bowmen

Pittsworth gets ready for show

QUALITY: Kate Worth and Juliette Cronin parade the Champion Texel Ewe and Champion Texel Ram at the Pittsworth Show.

Promise of big event program in 110th year

Eurovision’s worst-kept secret

HE took out The X Factor title. Now Isaiah Firebrace is going to Ukraine to represent Australia at this year’s Eurovision contest.

Lisa Curry's I'm A Celebrity torture continues

Lisa Curry pictured in her latest Tucker Trial on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

Lisa takes on a dish that no celebrity has ever dared to eat.

New Mary Poppins looks incredible

Emily Blunt pictured in the first image from the set of the movie Mary Poppins Returns.

The first look at Emily Blunt as Poppins is getting everyone excited

Margot Robbie lands another huge role

Actress Margot Robbie poses for photographers upon arrival at the European Premiere of Suicide Squad, at a central London cinema in Leicester Square, Wednesday, Aug 3, 2016.

AUSSIE actress is one of the hottest stars in Hollywood right now.

Kressley spills on Trump stoush

Carson Kressley pictured after his elimination from I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

CARSON Kressley opens up about Donald’s bitter stoush with Arnie.

‘Are you kidding me Channel 7?’

They literally ended the episode mid-sentence.

Why viewers are fuming over Bride and Prejudice.

Married At First Sight bride confronts sleazy groom

Cheryl confronts Andrew after finding out he trashed her behind her back.

Cheryl found out Andrew had been trashing her behind her back.

Land Close to CBD

5 Wantley Street, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $98,000

Vacant land * Level block * fenced 776sm * all town facilities available * bitumen frontage * walk to main street * well worth inspection * ready to build * agent...

Great Value Four Bedroom Home

113 Albion Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $219,000

Four bedrooms plus sleep-out / sun-room Large eat-in kitchen, two way bathroom Double sided fireplace to kitchen and lounge Fully fenced 802sqm block Timber home...

&quot;Valley Views&quot; Emu Vale 10.42 Acres

246 Washbourne Road, Emu Vale 4371

House 3 1 3 $425,000

This near new 3 bedroom Westbuilt home set on 4.22Ha or 10.42 Acres close to the historic township of Emu Vale with magnificent valley views of the mountain...

Lifestyle Minutes From Town Centre

184 Warner Street, Rosenthal Heights 4370

Rural 4 1 3 $985,000

Located just 7.5 kilometres from Warwick's CBD this property presents an excellent lifestyle block with the potential of future development. The large home...

Immaculate Close to CBD

12 Myrtle Avenue, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $237,000

This well maintained 3 bedroom timber home situated close to the cbd and school. Kitchen, dining, lounge, reverse cycle airconditioning, covered entertainment area...

Bushland Setting In Town

145 East Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $295,000

Large brick home with high ceilings throughout, 4 spacious bedrooms, large lounge / dining area, wood heater, well insulated including insulation in walls, large...

Charming and Quite Unique

32A Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $255,000

A quite unique property just listed for sale is situated a short walk to town and overlooks Slade Park. The double brick and tile property has an entry sunroom...

Extra Large 2898m2 Block

41 Little Warner Street, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 3 1 1 $270,000

This renovated 3 bedroom brick home situated on a huge 2898m2 block with plenty of room for the whole family. New modern stylish kitchen and bathroom, dining...

Lifestyle / Livestock

L2 Luna Road, Oman Ama 4352

Rural 0 0 $195,000

Approximately 162 acres of gently undulating mostly open grazing to lightly timbered. 35 kilometres east of Inglewood and 103 kilometres to Warwick. Watered with...

Charming Home - Reduced

26 Marshall Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $239,000

Two large bedrooms with builtin robes * open plan living, convenient eat in kitchen, electrical appliances * reverse cycle air conditioner positioned to flow...

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

This tropical island could be your new home

IF you’ve ever dreamt of escaping to an island, here’s your chance.

PHOTOS: 120-year-old piece of history up for sale

Old Cran House, Bourbong St, Bundaberg.

Historic home hits market

Why this building sold for $1.3 million

BIG PRICE: The Endeavour Foundation house on Russell St has sold for $1.3 million at auction.

The building, with its rich history in Toowoomba, has changed hands

SNEAK PEEK: Take a look inside this gorgeous hillside home

Front entrance of 4A Whiteley Street Frenchville

Six-bedroom home with plenty of space

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!