Lister on the move to meet local voters

ROAD AHEAD: LNP candidate for Southern Downs James Lister said he would be "wearing down his boots" to meet as many voters around the electorate on the campaign trail.

HE MAY not be a familiar face for Southern Downs voters, but LNP candidate James Lister is kickstarting his campaign to win the seat at the next state election.

Mr Lister said he was ready to hit the road after winning preselection against fellow candidates Jo McNally and Cameron Gow.

"I had been thinking about the possibility of running for a while,” he said.

"I didn't expect Lawrence (Springborg) would retire though so it's been tremendously exciting to get to this stage.

"It's all about people - I've been able to earn the respect of local party members in the Southern Downs and now I will be getting out and wearing down my boots to speak to as many people as I can and earning their trust and support.”

"I want to see people who work on the land more free to use their land the way they want to and to have the reliable water sources they need provided to ensure the economic prosperity of the Southern Downs,” Mr Lister said.

"I want to see roads, communication services and health system improved, and cut red tape for people working hard in small business.

"Lawrence leaves some very big shoes for the next member to fill and should be proud of what he has achieved, often behind the scenes.”

The Royal Australian Air Force Squadron leader said he was honoured to have the opportunity to represent the Southern Downs following a campaign in Logan in 1998.

"I was very young and idealistic when I ran for the Nationals,” Mr Lister said.

"I've learnt a lot about people and real life since then.

"I was proud to be able to offer Logan the opportunity to vote for a Nationals candidate and I'm now proud to be a LNP man and getting the chance to represent the Southern Downs.”

Mr Lister joined the National Party as a teen before serving in the Air Force.

"I don't know what sparked that interest because I was so young but I joined the Nationals because of their values,” he said.

"I believe people should be able to make the most of themselves in work, business, as families and on the land, and the government needs to provide things for that to happen, such a roads, dams for towns and irrigation and health service.

"This should all happen in the bush, not just the city.

"I had always wanted to serve my country and joining the Air Force gave me an opportunity to serve in lots of different ways, and I'm proud to have served around the country and in the Middle East in support of the war against terrorism.”