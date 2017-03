CALL OUT: An ambulance took the girl to hospital.

A FOUR-year-old girl has been released from hospital after reportedly been bitten by a snake on Saturday afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service was called to the scene at 3.38pm and met a private vehicle transporting the girl near Clintonvale on the Cunningham Highway.

She was taken to Warwick Hospital in a stable condtion.

A Darling Downs Health Service media spokeswoman said the girl was released from hospital this morning.