Little Rascals set sale for holidays

SALE TIME: Young visitors (clockwise, from top left) Connor, Ali, India, Charlie, Isla, Carter, Aiden and Ameena from Little Rascals Child Care at the Pig and Calf Sale. Sean Teuma
THE first week of school holidays meant a family-friendly vibe at the Pig and Calf Sale.

Youngsters relished the chance to enjoy the sunshine at the weekly spectacle at McDougalls Saleyards.

Amongst the visitors was a childcare group from Killarney, who decided to spend the morning in Warwick.

Lorna McMahon of Little Rascals Child Care said the opportunity to attend the sales was a great one for the children.

"The Pig and Calf Sale is part of our heritage,” Mrs McMahon said.

"It's good for the children to get a chance to come out here and take in the sights, especially living in and around Warwick.

"They get to see all different types of animals here.”

The group travelled by bus from Killarney to attend the sale which Mrs McMahon said was just one of a wide range of activities planned for the holidays.

"The holiday program takes our children to a number of local destinations,” she said.

