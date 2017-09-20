Little taste of the 60s at Pringle Cottage

MEMORY LANE: Dierdre Llewellyn with one of the bright dresses being exhibited for the Swinging Sixties at Pringle Cottage.

MEMORY LANE: Dierdre Llewellyn with one of the bright dresses being exhibited for the Swinging Sixties at Pringle Cottage. Sean Teuma

PRINGLE Cottage is renowned for taking guests back in time on an unmatched level.

Now, Warwick's little village of delights gives viewers another taste of how life used to be.

The Swinging Sixties exhibit debuts in the Eastwell Hall on Sunday, and exhibit organiser Deirdre Llewellyn said the building aims to showcase the era through an interesting perspective.

"The exhibit shows life in the 1960's through the eyes of a young woman,” Mrs Llewellyn said.

"It is an encompassing collection that would be an absolute shame not to showcase.

"It demonstrates all facets of women's fashion from the time.”

The Swinging Sixties came to formation after a woman from Inglewood donated over 30 years of clothes, and 300 items.

Amongst these items are 40 pieces of china, a dinner set, and fashion accessories, including hats, gloves and stockings.

Mrs Llewellyn said this diverse nature of clothes included a number of stories behind them.

"The woman was involved in a trip around the world with her husband,” she said.

"In those days you needed to be dressed up when stepping on the boat.

"Anything less wasn't looked greatly upon.”

The 1960's was a time of evolving fashion, and Mrs Llewellyn said the statements will be shown on Sunday.

"It was a time when the bikini was just coming in, and we get the chance to show that” she said.

"Lingerie has also been donated, and it is quite different to what we see today.”

Amongst the clothes given to Pringle Cottage was a wedding dress.

"The dress demonstrates a quintessentially 60's wedding,” she said.

"During that time, a woman would often carry a second dress to change into after the ceremony.”

The Swinging Sixties exhibit opens at Pringle Cottage on Sunday.