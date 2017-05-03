Littleproud announces funding for Downs community groups

NEEDED CHANGE: Federal Member for Maranoa David Littleproud had high praise for the new childcare model.

VOLUNTEERING in the Southern Downs region has been made easier thanks to $71,410 in Federal Government funding announced today by Maranoa MP David Littleproud.

"Under the Volunteer Grants program, $71,410 will be shared by 17 community groups in the Southern Downs to assist with everything from helping to keep volunteers moving by assisting with the cost of fuel, updating furniture and electronic equipment," Mr Littleproud said.

"In total, $232,523 in funds was distributed to 59 community organisations across my electorate under the Federal Government's $10 million Volunteer Grants program.

Next week, from May 8, marks National Volunteer Week toacknowledge the important work of our volunteers and their organisations in building stronger communities.

"In Maranoa, we're very community-minded. We've a proud history of lending a hand with many of us volunteering in services like church-based groups, local sporting and youth clubs, emergency services - and everything in-between - to overcome challe nges and bring people together," Mr Littleproud said.

"The Volunteer Grants program offers a great opportunity for community organisations to apply for funding - between $1000 and $5000 - to help make the work of their volunteers easier and safer.

"Community organisation can access this funding to help with costs incurred by volunteers - like the cost of fuel to take seniors to see a doctor, first aid training or background security checks. Funding can also be used to purchase much-needed equipment, such as computers or printers so they can keep pace with technology.

"Volunteers are the backbone of our community and this is a great initiative, where local organisations can apply for grants to help support their volunteers who give their time to help others and encourage the inclusion of vulnerable people in community life."

For more information, check out: www.dss.gov.au/volunteer-grants