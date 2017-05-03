24°
News

Littleproud announces funding for Downs community groups

3rd May 2017 12:32 PM
NEEDED CHANGE: Federal Member for Maranoa David Littleproud had high praise for the new childcare model.
NEEDED CHANGE: Federal Member for Maranoa David Littleproud had high praise for the new childcare model. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

VOLUNTEERING in the Southern Downs region has been made easier thanks to $71,410 in Federal Government funding announced today by Maranoa MP David Littleproud.

"Under the Volunteer Grants program, $71,410 will be shared by 17 community groups in the Southern Downs to assist with everything from helping to keep volunteers moving by assisting with the cost of fuel, updating furniture and electronic equipment," Mr Littleproud said.

"In total, $232,523 in funds was distributed to 59 community organisations across my electorate under the Federal Government's $10 million Volunteer Grants program.

Next week, from May 8, marks National Volunteer Week toacknowledge the important work of our volunteers and their organisations in building stronger communities.

"In Maranoa, we're very community-minded. We've a proud history of lending a hand with many of us volunteering in services like church-based groups, local sporting and youth clubs, emergency services - and everything in-between - to overcome challe nges and bring people together," Mr Littleproud said.

"The Volunteer Grants program offers a great opportunity for community organisations to apply for funding - between $1000 and $5000 - to help make the work of their volunteers easier and safer.

"Community organisation can access this funding to help with costs incurred by volunteers - like the cost of fuel to take seniors to see a doctor, first aid training or background security checks.　 Funding can also be used to purchase much-needed equipment, such as computers or printers so they can keep pace with technology.

"Volunteers are the backbone of our community and this is a great initiative, where local organisations can apply for grants to help support their volunteers who give their time to help others and encourage the inclusion of vulnerable people in community life."

For more information, check out: www.dss.gov.au/volunteer-grants

Name

LGA

Funding

Items

Allora Community Circle Inc.

Southern Downs

$3,171

Contribution to the reimbursement of volunteers' training costs, First aid and safety, Outdoor furniture and equipment

Ballandean Football Club Inc.

Southern Downs

$3,560

Outdoor furniture and equipment

Eastern Suburbs Junior Rugby League Warwick Incorporated

Southern Downs

$5,000

Contribution to the reimbursement of fuel costs, Contribution to the reimbursement of volunteers' training costs, First aid and safety

Warwick Development Group Inc

Southern Downs

$1,000

Contribution to the reimbursement of fuel costs, First aid and safety, Leisure and Sporting (excludes items for the benefit of the organisation or players)

Queensland Fire And Emergency Services

Southern Downs

$4,735

Outdoor furniture and equipment

Stanthorpe And District Men's Shed Incorporated

Southern Downs

$5,000

Heating/Cooling

Warwick Artists Group Inc

Southern Downs

$5,000

Heating/Cooling

Stanthorpe United Redbacks Football Club Inc

Southern Downs

$5,000

Contribution to the reimbursement of fuel costs, Contribution to the reimbursement of volunteers' training costs, Whitegoods and major appliances

Eukey Hall Association Inc

Southern Downs

$1,611

First aid and safety, Heating/Cooling, Kitchen Appliances

Warwick A.F.C Inc.

Southern Downs

$5,000

Computer equipment, Contribution to the reimbursement of volunteers' training costs, Heating/Cooling

Southern Downs Refugee And Migrant Network Inc

Southern Downs

$2,900

Computer equipment, First aid and safety, Office Equipment (non-computer and non-consumables), Storage

Killarney District Historical Society Inc

Southern Downs

$5,000

Heating/Cooling, Household / cleaning items (non-kitchen)

Collegians Junior Rugby League Club Incorporated

Southern Downs

$4,433

Outdoor furniture and equipment

Rotary Club Of Stanthorpe Incorporated

Southern Downs

$5,000

Computer equipment, Electronic / audio / video (non-computer related), Heating/Cooling, Kitchen Appliances

St Vincent de Paul Society - Stanthorpe

Southern Downs

$5,000

Electronic / audio / video (non-computer related)

St Vincent de Paul Society - Killarney

Southern Downs

$5,000

Electronic / audio / video (non-computer related)

St Vincent de Paul Society - Warwick

Southern Downs

$5,000

Electronic / audio / video (non-computer related)

 

 

$71,410

 

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  community groups david littleproud mp funding warwick

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Man dies in Rose City Shoppingworld

Man dies in Rose City Shoppingworld

Police have confirmed a man had died after reportedly falling at Rose City Shoppingworld

Warwick group snaps up new talent

SNAP: Members Doug Graham, Michelle Munday and Storme Leach.

Passion for photography sweeps Warwick

Witness recounts last time she saw McCulkins alive

Barbara McCulkin (right) and her daughters Vicky (left) and Leanne (centre) disappeared from their home on January 16, 1974. Contributed

The scene is more than 40 years-old but Janet Gayton remembers well

Emergency levy on Allora meeting agenda

Southern Downs Regional Council building. Photo Kerri Moore / Warwick Daily News

Concerns over levy changes to be addressed

Local Partners

Interstate visitors have a look at St Mark's Church

First two days the busiest for St Mark's Anglican Church tours at weekend

Commemorating the making of a nation

REMEMBERING MATES: Warwick veteran Gordon Nielson will honour the fallen at today's ANZAC Day services.

Warwick veteran Gordon Nielson shares his thoughts on ANZAC Day

Redbacks to play at home for second week running

Bindjara Sailor gets ready to offload the ball.

What is happening in world of sport this weekend

Nitro Circus: Why Coast show will be 'nerve wracking'

Action sports star Ryan 'R Willy' Williams returns home to his local skate park with friends from Nitro Circus ahead of the show this Saturday.

Hint: It's not the death-defying tricks

Historic Autumn action ready to heat up this week

ENGINES ROAR: Russell McDowell (right) will travel from Aspley to compete this weekend in the Autumn Historics at Morgan Park Raceway.

All the old cars are heading to Warwick

LIVE: Nine star Erin Molan caught up in ugly AVO battle

CELEBRITY accountant Anthony Bell has denied attacking his estranged wife Kelly Landry after they got into an argument inside the couple’s $12.5 million home.

GREAT START: Splendour VIP passes raise more than $23,000

Crowd at Splendour in the Grass 2016. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Flood appeal fundraiser had a successful first day

Whoops! Aussie magazine’s unfortunate typo

I do know you can’t spell one without an “I”.

Prince Harry set to visit Australia

He will visit Sydney to promote the 2018 Invictus Games

Not enough red: House Rules’ Fiona 'disappointed' with home

Fiona's bathroom before (left) and after (right)

"There wasn’t enough red"

Footy Show star Erin Molan dragged into AVO battle

Erin Molan thanks skipper Anthony Bell after the Big Boat Challenge on Sydney Harbour. Picture: Mark Evans Source:News Corp Australia

“I thought their relationship was odd.”

A stage comedy so wrong it's right

The cast of the Australian production of The Play That Goes Wrong.

THE Play That Goes Wrong comes to Queensland.

Swan Creek - Lifestyle with Income

Lot 7 Don Bartley Road, Swan Creek 4370

Rural 3 2 8 $575000

On offer is a custom designed open plan home with large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, wrapped by verandahs on two sides, built to catch the breeze and take advantage...

Spacious Duplex - Locke Street

2 /121 Locke Street, Warwick 4370

Unit 2 1 2 $267,000

2 bedrooms with built ins and ceiling fans *Huge living area, reverse cycle air conditioner *renovated kitchen, dishwasher *new bathroom, large shower * insulated...

Great Home on Lifestyle Block

10 Elliot Street, Pratten 4370

House 4 4 1 $340,000

4 bedrooms, builtin cupboards *2 bathrooms *extra large lounge / dining joins media room *large kitchen with good storage and bench space * parents retreat is self...

Large Home - Large Block -Views

46 Conrad Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 3 $349,000

4 Bedrooms with built ins *2 lounge rooms *family room * sunroom * kitchen meals * double lockup garage and carport * large hallway storage area * 3000sm block...

Budget Home

36 Darling Street, Allora 4362

House 3 1 $190,000

ALLORA - Freshly painted, new carpet, 2 built-in bedrooms plus child's or office 1960's home on 607 m close to facilities. Open plan living has a basic kitchen...

Acreage, Water, Close to Warwick

13 Swan Creek Hall Road, Swan Creek 4370

Rural 2 1 5 $ 325,000

Set up for horses - 10 Acres with 2 bores plus 12,700gal water tanks, 4 paddocks, 14m x 13.5m Shed, 3 stables, tack room, workshop, separate feed shed PLUS timber...

Tranquil Haven

1 Brown Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $ 450,000

Large 4 bedroom plus office air conditioned brick veneer home was built for a growing family, set amid established trees and gardens on a 3440 m corner allotment...

Walk to Golf

Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $299,000

This modern 4 bedroom executive home in The Heights Estate is located only 200m from the golf course and a short 3 minute drive to the middle of town. With 2 large...

6 Bedroom Brick Home Large 3987m2 Block

7 Fairwill Drive, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 6 2 3 $420,000

This 6 bedroom brick and tile home set on a large 3987m2 block with swimming pool and double lockup garage plus a shed for the motorhome or caravan. 4 built-in...

Immaculately Presented Large 2443m2 Block

13961 Cunningham Highway, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $369,000

This perfectly presented family home with plenty of space for everyone. Features 4 built-in bedrooms master has ensuite and walk-in robe. Stylish open plan...

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

New land available on Range for first time in decade

NEW LAND: The first new residential land made available on the Toowoomba Range is already being sold, with construction started on the infrastructure.

Infrastructure is being built in a new estate on the Toowoomba Range

REVEALED: The truth behind Old Woman Island

Drone photo of Old Woman Island.

Did Sean Connery spend time on the island?

On the beach

Classic holiday house offers wide Moffat beach outlook

Falling rents could spell doom for housing prices

What if I told you housing in Australia was getting cheaper?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!