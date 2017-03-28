Littleproud calls for support for planned tax reductions

A PLANNED tax cut for small business could help boost the Warwick economy.

The Federal Government plans to decrease the tax rate for small businesses with a turnover of less than $10 million to 27.5% by July 1. Warwick Black Toyota marketing and customer relations manager Cameron Sternsdorf said the cut could be hugely beneficial to local businesses.

"Taxes coming down would reduce some of the pressure for the business and hopefully allow us to invest more back into our company and the community," Mr Sternsdorf.

"In our case, at least it would mean we'd be able to put more employees on.

"We always feel like we need more people and less pressure on things like tax would be an avenue where we can reinvest."

Member for Maranoa David Littleproud said the legislation was ready to be debated the Senate, but One Nation Senator Pauline Hanson was threatening to stall on the vote.

"From the farmer to the fruit shop, they're the sort of businesses that could benefit from these changes," Mr Littleproud said.

"Pauline Hanson is playing politics and all at the expense of small businesses and their employees.

"It would be a significant kick in the guts for Warwick businesses if they are to miss out on this, as Senator Hanson has made statements she won't move on this until a Queensland sugar industry code of conduct is passed.

"I'm urging those small business owners to speak up and remind her she needs to be a representative for the whole state - not just North Queensland but the south-west as well."

Mr Littleproud said more than 25, 500 businesses in Maranoa would be affected by the cuts.

Warwick accountant Shannon Aspinall said it was important for business to understand their tax structure, as not all businesses would be impacted.

"There are some small businesses that operate as sole traders, or as partnerships or trusts so this cut won't benefit everyone," she said.

"It's important businesses are aware of how their taxes are applied and are prepared for how they will be taxed, particularly coming up to tax time at the moment."