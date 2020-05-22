Littleproud lashes out at Premier’s border ‘scaremongering’

Deputy leader of the National Party David Littleproud reacts to the Queensland border closure during a Southern Downs press conference today. (Photo by Sam Mooy/Getty Images)

DEPUTY leader David Littleproud has accused Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk of politicising the Queensland border closure amid growing tensions between the state and the rest of the nation.

Speaking at a Southern Downs Regional Council funding announcement this afternoon, the Member for Maraonoa said he wanted to see the reasoning between differing opinions from the state and federal medical advice and called the Premier's response a "political manoeuvre gone wrong."

"This is a serious issue, and I have real concerns Annastacia Palaszczuk cannot tell us the difference in medical opinions between that of the Queensland medical officer and the chief medical officer in Canberra, who chairs the APPHC," Mr Littleproud said.

"The APPHC have said there is no medical reason why the border should be shut.

"She is trying to scaremonger people and put fear into people about the risk and overstate the risk.

"We have a responsibility as a nation to do this properly and not politicise or cherry pick medical advice."

Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi said local government would continue to follow the directives from the State Government.

"I have said openly I'm not a medical practitioner," Cr Pennisi

"We shouldn't be making political decisions, we should be making decisions based on the best medical advice you can get and I'm happy to follow that advice.

"I don't want to put any of the 36,000 people of our region at risk … we just want the best possible advice to make the decisions."

Cr Pennisi did propose that measures could be applied in a case-by-case basis to revitalise rural communities such as the Southern Downs.

"There are some things that I think could be considered different to everywhere else because of our locations," he said.

"Things like relaxing some of the restrictions on whether you can wine taste or not, those sort of things, would certainly help in the recovery process for us. They're not a bar - people come in and taste wine, buy a couple of bottles and walk away.

"However, that's a work in process and a discussion we have on a weekly basis.

The news following heightening pressure from Federal ministers such as Peter Dutton to reopen the border.