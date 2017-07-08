Littleproud notches up first year in parliament

THE time spent on the road may have taken its toll but Member for Maranoa David Littleproud says he remains as committed as ever to delivering for his electorate.

The former Warwick banker, who marked his first anniversary in Federal Parliament on Monday, said he was proud to have delivered "unprecedented spending” within his first 12 months.

As an LNP stronghold, voters have claimed Maranoa misses out on federal funding but Mr Littleproud said his achievements in his first year were evidence to the contrary.

"I would have to challenge that notion - we've put $1.7billion into road infrastructure as well as delivering for aged care on the Southern Downs,” he said.

"That includes $9.3million for the New England Hwy, between Warwick and Wallangarra, though a lot more work needs to be done, and $600million for the Warrego.

"We have continued to work collaboratively with both the Southern Downs Regional Council and Tenterfield Shire Council to the south because we understand that working together will ensure more funding is directed towards this road corridor.”

Mr Littleproud said complementary spending on the Toowoomba Second Range Crossing would benefit primary producers in the Maranoa, beyond the reaches of the Garden City.

"The people of Toowoomba may have their safety concerns allayed but it means we will have an Australian export hub at our doorstep,” he said.

"Maranoa and the Southern Downs have what the world wants and this is the way we will get our product to port more quickly.”

Though Mr Littleproud said he was determined to bring greater infrastructure projects to Maranoa voters, he said it was often the smaller things that made his job enjoyable.

"Being able to help out people who have a real problem, such as people with immigration issues who have come here and want to contribute to the nation, is often more rewarding than the bigger policy issues,” he said.

Mr Littleproud said he would continue his efforts to address methamphetamine abuse and bring better telecommunications to the bush.

"We will continue to roll out ice forums over the next few weeks and I am hopeful we will get a further funding announcement to address the ice scourge,” he said.

"We can't spend our way out of it but it is essential we get the vital resources into communities.

"I will also be focussed on the continuation of working hard of telecommunications, there's a great need for reform for telecommun- ications in the bush.

"I'm also on a few committees, including the committee for Foreign Affairs and Trade, and at the moment we're looking at what trade opportunities will exist for us once the UK goes through with Brexit and leaves the EU.”

Mr Littleproud said although it was tough travelling between Canberra and around the vast electorate, he said he would continue to work hard for his constituents.

"It seems like a lifetime after only a year,” he said.

"I am humbled and grateful to the people of the Maranoa for giving me this responsibility.”