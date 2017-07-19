Littleproud to boost presence in Rose City

Federal Member for Maranoa David Littleproud will open an electoral office in his hometown of Warwick.

AFTER just more than a year in parliament, Maranoa MP David Littleproud is bringing his newfound career back to the Rose City.

Mr Littleproud said he would open his Warwick office on Palmerin St, between Westpac and RACQ, by the end of the month.

"We're on track to open up by the end of July and we'll open up straight away and have an official opening later in the year,” he said.

"This is the first time a Federal Member has had an office in Warwick, with our two other offices in Dalby and Roma, and I hope it will remain as an office for whoever takes over as the Member for Maranoa.

"When the opportunity came up to get a third office I was of course eager to get one in this area and close to my family.

"It's been a little frustrating that it's taken a while but I'm very excited to see it come to fruition.”

Mr Littleproud said although the office would allow him to have a larger presence in his hometown, his job would still have him travelling much of the time.

"With an electorate covering 42% of the state I will still have to be on the road a lot,” he said.

"We will have two staff members - Eloise Handley and Annemi Kruger - five days a week to answer any queries people might have.”

Mr Littleproud said he could not confirm a price tag on the construction of the new space, despite rumours it was upward of $300,000.

"The Department does not actually disclose to me how much this will cost,” he said.

"Part of the cost of establishing a new office would be to do with the security details, which is again not something the Department would go into.”