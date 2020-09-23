Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Basketball

LIVE BOYS BASKETBALL: Rockhampton Rockets v Logan Thunder

by Brayden Heslehurst
23rd Sep 2020 7:19 AM | Updated: 9:32 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

LIVE NOW: Rockhampton Rockets v Logan Thunder

The teams who will compete for a state title will be decided as competition heats up on day three of the Boys Under-16 State Championships at the Cornubia Park Sports Centre.

After two days of pool games, the day will start with the final round robin match-ups to decide which teams will feature in the semi-finals.

WATCH THE UNDER-16 GIRLS GAMES HERE

In Pool A, the Gold Coast Waves, Northside Wizards and Logan Thunder all remain a chance to progress after mixed results on day two.

The Thunder upset Northside before the Wizards bounced back to beat the Gold Coast, meaning all three teams sit on one loss and three wins.

In Pool B, the Cairns Marlins and Brisbane Capitals will both play semi-final basketball with the clubs to meet in the morning with top spot on the line.

All games on court three, including one Division 2 grand final qualifier, will be streamed live in this story.

 

DAY THREE SCHEDULE

8am: Division 2 - Gold Coast Breakers v Cairns Stingers

Watch the replay:

 

9.30am: Division 1 - Rockhampton Rockets v Logan Thunder

11am: Division 1 - Gold Coast Waves v Mackay Meteors

2pm: Division 2 - Semi-Final (1st Pool B v 2nd Pool A)

3.30pm: Division 1 - Semi-Final (1st Pool A v 2nd Pool B)

5pm: Division 1 - Semi-Final (1st Pool B v 2nd Pool A)

Originally published as LIVE: Day 3 of Boys Basketball Qld State Championships

More Stories

Show More
basketball boys u16 livestream queensland sport

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: Everyone appearing in court today

        Premium Content NAMED: Everyone appearing in court today

        Crime A full list of who is listed to face charges in Warwick District Court, updated daily.

        FULL LIST: Every teacher shortlisted for prestigious awards

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Every teacher shortlisted for prestigious awards

        Education Record number of Queensland teachers nominated for TEACHX awards

        Temperature checks, masks vital for flying in COVID times

        Premium Content Temperature checks, masks vital for flying in COVID times

        Health More important than a vaccine when it comes to flying again

        Man accused of trying to rape friend pleads not guilty

        Premium Content Man accused of trying to rape friend pleads not guilty

        Crime The Warwick man allegedly broke into the woman’s home before sexually assaulting...