Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Basketball

LIVE BASKETBALL: Mackay v Gladstone in girls u16 semi-final

by Brayden Heslehurst
23rd Sep 2020 7:23 AM | Updated: 3:38 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

LIVE NOW: Mackay Meteorettes v Gladstone Power Division 1 semi-final

Can the Gold Coast Waves add another state championship to their already full trophy cabinet, will the Southern Districts Spartans book their spot to play in a grand final on their home court or will the Mackay Meteorettes or another team cause an upset?

WATCH THE UNDER-16 BOYS GAMES HERE

Those are the situations that lay ahead on day three of the Basketball Queensland Under-16 Girls State Championships at Carina's Rowland Cowan Stadium.

The Waves have already sealed top spot in Pool A, despite having one round robin game to play in the morning while the Meteorettes can finish first in Pool B with a win over the Sunshine Coast Rip.

All games on court one, including Division 1 and Division 2 semi-finals, will be livestreamed in this story.

DAY THREE SCHEDULE

8am: Division 1 - SD Spartans v SWM Pirates Purple

Watch the replay:

 

9.30am: Division 1 - Logan Thunder v Brisbane Capitals

Watch the replay:

 

11am: Division 2 Quarterfinal - Sunshine Coast Phoenix v Logan Thunder Gold

Watch the replay:

 

12.30pm: Division 2 - North Gold Coast Seahawks v Toowoomba Mountaineers

Watch the replay:

 

2pm: Division 1 Semi-Final - Gold Coast Waves v Southern Districts Spartans

Watch the replay:

 

3.30pm: Division 1 - Mackay Meteorettes v Gladstone Power

5pm: Division 2 - Semi-Final (Winner QF2 v Winner QF3)

Originally published as LIVE: Day 3 of Girls Basketball Qld State Championships

More Stories

Show More
basketball girls u16 livestream sport

Just In

    Nufarm books massive loss

    Nufarm books massive loss
    • 23rd Sep 2020 3:32 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Farmer swerves truck at neighbour after cattle locked up

        Premium Content Farmer swerves truck at neighbour after cattle locked up

        News The well-respected businessman said he was frustrated after paying hundreds of dollars to get the livestock back.

        NAMED: Man accused of punching 67yo woman in face

        NAMED: Man accused of punching 67yo woman in face

        News It is alleged he struck the older woman when she asked him not to litter.

        Dad fronts court over ‘menacing’ reply to revealing letter

        Premium Content Dad fronts court over ‘menacing’ reply to revealing letter

        News The Warwick man lashed out after his fiancee received a letter exposing intimate...