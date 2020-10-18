Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Basketball

LIVE: Basketball Qld CBSQ junior tournament finals

by Brayden Heslehurst
18th Oct 2020 7:06 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

The first ever Basketball Queensland CBSQ Junior champions will be crowned today as schools compete in the inaugural tournament final.

After three days of fierce competition, it all comes down to this as Queensland's up and coming hoops talents showcase their skills on the big stage.

The Courier Mail has all the action from Logan Metro Indoor Sports Centre's court two live here, including the bronze medal playoffs as well as the boys and girls championship games.

 

FINAL DAY SCHEDULE

8am: Boys Div 1 - 7/8 playoff

9.20am: Girls Div 1 - 7/8 playoff

10.40am: Boys Div 1 - 13/14 playoff

12pm: Girls Div 1 - Bronze Medal Game

1.20pm: Boys Div 1 - Bronze Medal Game

2.40pm: Girls Div 1 - Championship Game

4pm: Boys Div 1 - Championship Game

basketball livestream

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘TEA AND SHERRY’: 105yo shares secret to long life

        Premium Content ‘TEA AND SHERRY’: 105yo shares secret to long life

        News The Warwick centenarian celebrated the milestone birthday with family and was eager to share her tips for a happy life.

        'Ridiculous’ cost of dogs during pandemic

        Premium Content 'Ridiculous’ cost of dogs during pandemic

        News Owners paying “exorbitant” prices to get their hands on breeds

        Quit stalling on euthanasia laws

        Premium Content Quit stalling on euthanasia laws

        Opinion Too few Queenslanders receive quality end-of-life care

        TOP 10: Southern Downs’ grandest homes

        Premium Content TOP 10: Southern Downs’ grandest homes

        News Whether you’re in the market to buy or just dreaming, here are 10 stunning homes on...