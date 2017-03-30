23°
News

LIVE BLOG: 'We've never seen anything like this'

Madura McCormack, Jodie Munro O’Brien, Chris Clarke | 30th Mar 2017 10:54 AM Updated: 12:33 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AS PARTS of Brisbane and the southeast disappear under water and roads become impassable, residents are capturing the drama as it unfolds.

Multiple roads have been closed, all schools from Agnes Water to the NSW border are also closed, as well as multiple businesses. Live updates on all closures can be found here.

Scott Martin has recently moved into his high-set Queenslander home on Longlands St, East Brisbane and has not yet experienced a rain event like this.
 

 

Water quickly rose in the street, engulfing parked cars and motorbikes and gushing into the yards of the nearby homes.

"We've only just moved here from Sydney, so this is our first experience in the rain like this," Mr Martin said from the balcony of his house as water flowed underneath.

"The neighbours have kept us informed about what's gone on in the past."

Mr Martin said he knew the rain was coming, but was still not expecting so much of it.

"We are as prepared as we can be but there was nothing much we could do," he said.

"We knew it was coming but we didn't know how bad it would be."

The couple's washing machine and dryer downstairs had been lifted up higher than usual in preparation for the weather event, but not high enough as water swirled by.

Luckily Mr Martin had moved his car higher up the street earlier in the day.

Aerial photos of the damage done by now ex-tropical cyclone Debbie are emerging.

Authorities are reporting road closures as they happen, check the blog below for the latest updates and news.

 

News Corp Australia

Topics:  cyclone debbie editors picks weather

STAY UPDATED: Paywall is down for full FREE weather coverage

STAY UPDATED: Paywall is down for full FREE weather coverage

BREAKING: All stories are FREE today as we follow the aftermath of TC Debbie

Business as usual for Rose City

Renovations underway at Rose City Shoppingworld. Photo Sophie Lester / Warwick Daily News

Shoppingworld to stay open through wet weather

LIVE BLOG: 'We've never seen anything like this'

Neil Rd at Mooloolah.

Authorities are reporting road closures as they happen,

Sandbags for Southern Downs residents

Residents will be able to collect and fill sandbags to protect their homes from floodwaters in Warwick, Allora, Killarney and Stanthorpe today.

Council advises sandbags available to community members

Local Partners

Picnic set to attract large crowd

Thousands of visitors from across the state are expected to attend the second annual Picnic Basket Day in Killarney next month.

Homes in the danger zone

INURANCE WARNING: The region's location put properties at risk of flood and fire damage.

Warwick residents urged to consider fire and flood risk

Eighty one horses for Warwick RSL Memorial Club Races

LAST YEAR'S WIN: The Steven Thomas trained Turbo Teddy wins the Long Tan Cup Benchmark 65 Handicap in 2016.

Long Tan Cup split into two due to large nominations

Killarney and Inglewood have most in Border Bushrangers

BUSHRANGER: Killarney Cutters' Brett Lambert, with the ball against the Warwick Cowboys in a Xylon Smith Memorial Shield match, will play for the Bushrangers.

Players from four clubs selected in Border Bushrangers

Wolves colts have game at home on Friday night

COLTS: Alex Dwan and Declan Murphy, pictured in premier juniors last season, will play in the colts game at Queens Park on Friday night.

With two wins from three games, Wolves colts have home game

New Oscars fiasco safety net

THE Academy Awards will not fire PwC despite the Oscars Best Picture stuff-up — but there is a new safeguard in place.

Frozen’s original ending was much darker

Disney’s hit movie Frozen nearly turned out very, very differently.

IF THE original script had gone ahead, Frozen would have been grim.

Bea's parting gift: The Freak's in the frame

Pamela Rabe stars as Joan Ferguson in a scene from season five of the TV series Wentworth.

Gripping prison drama Wentworth returns for a volatile fifth season.

What's on the big screen this week

A scene from the movie The Lego Batman Movie.

LEGO Batman and Scarlett Johansson take on Beauty and the Beast.

MOVIE REVIEW: Crazy Boss Baby story is a little far-fetched

A scene from the movie The Boss Baby.

After nailing Trump, Alec Baldwin’s career takes a strange detour.

MKR’s Amy blasts Josh’s ‘sl*t’ slur

Amy Murr, pictured with brother Tyson, said rival contestant Josh Meeuwissen crossed the line when he called her a ‘sl*t’.

AMY responds after being called a ‘sl*t’ by MKR’s villain Josh.

MKR recap: The ‘slut’ comment that shocked everyone

Yep, MKR’s Josh has done it again.

JOSH has always been annoying, but this time he went way too far.

1735m2 Elevated Building Block with City Views

13 Weewondilla Road, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $145,000

This quality 1735m2 elevated building block with magnificent views of the city of Warwick and beyond to the Border Ranges. Close to the CBD, schools, golf course...

AUCTION

193 Bracker Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 3 1 3 AUCTION

On Site 193 Bracker Rd 11am 29th April 2017 - 6.22 acres -Town Water -Bitumen Rd - Close to Amenities - Renovated 3 Bedrooms home - New bathroom - New Laundry...

NEW Development off Hawker Road

0 Hawker Road, Warwick 4370

Residential Land EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST FOR LOTS BEING TAKEN NOW!! ... "WARWICK HEIGHTS" off ... Expressions of...

EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST FOR LOTS BEING TAKEN NOW!! ... "WARWICK HEIGHTS" off Hawker Road 3.3K or 6 minutes to Warwick CBD. This is a prestige residential...

4 Bedroom Brick with Double Shed

139a Ogilvie Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 3 $329,000

This tidy 4 bedroom brick home situated in a quiet location with excellent rural views to the north. Features 4 bedrooms master with ensuite and walk-in-robe, open...

2 Bedroom Brick Unit Close to CBD

4/7 Bell Place, Warwick 4370

Unit 2 1 1 $229,000

This well maintained brick unit situated in a quiet location close to the cbd. Features 2 built-in bedrooms both with r/c airconditioning, modern kitchen with near...

Acreage, Water, Close to Warwick

13 Swan Creek Hall Road, Swan Creek 4370

Rural 2 1 5 $ 325,000

Set up for horses - 10 Acres with 2 bores plus 12,700gal water tanks, 4 paddocks, 14m x 13.5m Shed, 3 stables, tack room, workshop, separate feed shed PLUS timber...

A Rare Gem &quot;Stonewood Crescent&quot;

9 Stonewood Crescent, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $599,000

Perfectly presented, this magnificent family home unfolds over one amazing level. Situated in the prestigious Stonewood Park Estate close to the CBD, schools and...

Investor - Long Term Tenant

31 Lyons Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $169,000

3 Bedrooms ( one built-in )*office * sunroom * separate lounge with woodheater * spacious kitchen meals * large laundry with built in cupboard and storage room *...

Great Value with Shed

Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $185,000

This 3 bedroom timber home situated in a quiet area with large kitchen dining comb, lounge room with wood heater and front verandah. 9mx6m c/bond shed with power...

Bushland Setting In Town

145 East Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $295,000

Large brick home with high ceilings throughout, 4 spacious bedrooms, large lounge / dining area, wood heater, well insulated including insulation in walls, large...

Calling all renovators at heart

Solid home on 617sq m between beach and CBD development

This is what Sunshine Coast living is all about

Life's a breeze at stylish Alexandra Headland apartment

Timing pays dividends in Kawana health hub precinct

DCIM\114MEDIA

Construction starts at Sunshine Coast mixed-use project in Birtinya

Coffee king snaps up gym

Mooloolaba Healthworks site sells for $2.1million

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!