CLOSE RACE: There isn’t much separating 10 council candidates during the early stages of voting.
LIVE: Council front runners emerge

Emily Clooney
29th Mar 2020 9:25 AM
IT'S a tight race for one of the eight council positions available in the Southern Downs Regional Council.

Former mayoral candidate Ross Bartley has emerged as a front runner with 1497 votes or 5.42 per cent of the votes collected last night.

Incumbent councillor Jo McNally is not far behind with 1451 votes or 5.26 per cent of the votes.

A further eight candidates have polled over 4.2 per cent of the vote including Stephen Tancred, Cynthia McDonald, Marco Gliori, Russel Wantling, Cameron Gow, Julia Keogh, Andrew Gale, Glyn Rees and Sheryl Windle.

Electoral Commission Queensland had counted 14.92 per cent of votes before the counting stopped for the night.

