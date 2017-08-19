LIVE: Cowboys prevail in U18s

Centre Dylan Lippi shows his class for Warwick in under-18 rugby league.

UPDATE 5pm: Warwick lives to fight another day in the U18s division of the Toowoomba Rugby League, defeating Southern Suburbs 30-26.

The Cowboys opened up a 10-point lead midway through the second half, before Souths tied the game up at 26-all with just five minutes to play.

Warwick held their nerve in the closing stages however, with a try to Aden Howard in the 68th minute securing a nail-biting victory.

The Cowboys will now play the loser of the Dalby and Valleys fixture next week.

WARWICK COWBOYS 30 (Mitchell Watson 2, Cruise Martin-Brown, Dylan Lippi, Coen Martin-Brown, Aden Howard tries; Kai Etherington 2, Cody Byrne goals) defeated SOUTHERN SUBURBS TIGERS 26.

UPDATE 4.25pm: The Cowboys are currently leading Southern Suburbs 16-12 in the second half of their U18s fixture.

A double to Mitchell Watson and a further try to Cruise Martin-Brown have helped the Cowboys re-gain the lead after trailing 12-10 prior to half-time.

UPDATE 3.20pm: Second-Divison has gone down in heartbreaking fashion, losing 20-18 to the Dalby Diehards

The U18s are next up at 3.30pm.

UPDATE 3.05pm: Warwick is locked in an intense battle with Dalby.

Currently the Cowboys trail 18-20 with under ten minutes of play remaining.

THE Cowboys premiership hosts rest on the shoulders of two teams competing in Toowoomba today.

The Second-Divison and U18s lead the Cowboys charge at Clive Berghofer Stadium as they look to survive another week of elimination games.

Second-Division comes up against the Dalby Diehards at 2pm, with the U18s facing Southern Suburbs at 3.30pm.

Stay tuned throughout the afternoon as we keep you updated on how our local heroes are performing in their vital encounters.