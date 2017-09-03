LIVE: Cowboys U18s vs Valleys - TRL Grand Final

GRAND FINALISTS: Warwick Cowboys under-18 team members (back, from left) Fred Howard (stats), Brad Grayson, Dylan Lippi, Dustin Close, Cody Byrne, James Wallace, Tom Lloyd, Michael Coleman, Cruise Martin-Brown, Ben Gross, Joel Rickert, Coen Martin-Brown, Kai Etherington, Tristen Roberts, Matt Grew (coach), (front) Harry Wornham, William Upton, Carl Goodwin, Sam Williamson, Mitch Watson, Aden Howard, Jack McIvor, Sam Frattini, Mick Grew (manager), Brad Morrish, Scott Grew (trainers). The team plays Valleys in the TRL U18 grand final on Sunday at Clive Berghofer Stadium at 11.10am.

FULL TIME VALLEYS 38 COWBOYS 18

Halfback Jack McIvor slices through the Valleys defence to have the final say for the Warwick side, as they go down fighting to a determined Roosters.

The Cowboys showed tremendous fight to pick themselves up from a 24-0 deficit, however it proved a bridge too far to climb against a team boasting a host of representative players.

64th minute - Valleys 38 Cowboys 14

Valleys captain Kurt Squires extends the lead further, as Valleys etch their name on the trophy.

60th minute - Valleys 34 Cowboys 14

A try under the posts ends a tense passage of play, giving the Roosters an unassailable 20-point margin with just 10 to play.

COWBOYS TRY - 43rd minute - Valleys 28 Cowboys 14

Mitchell Watson finishes off a backline movement after the Cowboys decided to run it on the last.

36th minute - Valleys 28 Cowboys 8

A couple of questionable passes were deemed fine as Valleys score in the opening set of the second half.

HALF TIME - VALLEYS 24 COWBOYS 8

A slow start from the Cowboys saw them trail 24-0 inside the space of 17 minutes.

However, once they managed to get their hands on the ball and a fairer share of territory, the Warwick boys showed what they could do.

Tries to Tom Lloyd and captain Coen Martin-Brown have kept the side in the game, with 35 minutes to play.

The side will be looking to control the ruck in the second half, something that resulted in the Roosters getting the jump on them in the first 35.

COWBOYS TRY - 27th minute - Valleys 24 Cowboys 8

Sheer strength from captain Coen Martin-Brown as he carries four defenders over the line to score.

COWBOYS TRY - 21st minute - Valleys 24 Cowboys 4

Superb backline movement from the Cowboys after a repeat set sees Tom Lloyd crash over in the corner for Warwick's first points.

17th minute - Valleys 24 Cowboys 0

A spectacular chip, regather and offload sees Brock Diment score next to the posts.

13th minute - Valleys 18 Cowboys 0

A mistake from the Cowboys has seen them pay, as Valleys run 50 metres to extend their lead to 18

UPDATE - 7th minute - Valleys 12 Cowboys 0

A hot start has seen Valleys race out to a 12-point lead early on.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The day is finally here, as the Warwick Cowboys U18s take on the Valleys Roosters in the TRL Grand Final at Clive Berghofer Stadium, Toowoomba.

Stay tuned to this post for live scores, updates and photos from the mammoth encounter, kicking off at 11.10am.

TEAM LISTS

WARWICK COWBOYS

1. Mitchell Watson

2. Kai Etherington

3. Dylan Lippi

4. James Wallace

5. Tom Lloyd

6. Aden Howard

7. Bradley Grayson

8. Michael Coleman

9. Sam Frattini

10. Coen Martin - Brown

11. Cruise Martin-Brown

12. Joel Rickert

13. Cody Byrne

14. Jack McIvor

15. Tristen Roberts

16. Ben Gross

17. Sam Williamson

18. Harry Wornham

19. William Upton

20. Dustin Close

Coach: Matthew Grew

VALLEYS ROOSTERS

1. Zac Miles

2. Coen Hopkins

3. Travis Turnbull

4. Chris Chalmers

5. Logan Chown

6. Kurt Squires

7. Brock Diment

8. Jake Brauer

9. Zac Stevens

10. Pat Brunner

11. Liam Carrington

12. Ryan Betros

13. Barry Tapau-Fewquandie

14. Harrison Burns

15. Josh Bathgate

16. Nick Finnie

17. Malik Weatherall

18. Cassius Elisaia-Mamea

19. Colum Isaac

20. Kyle Martin

21. Percy Cubby

22. Brody Tzvetkoff

Coach - Scott Brunner, Matt Schulze