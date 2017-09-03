LIVE: Cowboys U18s vs Valleys - TRL Grand Final

FULL TIME VALLEYS 38 COWBOYS 18
Halfback Jack McIvor slices through the Valleys defence to have the final say for the Warwick side, as they go down fighting to a determined Roosters.
The Cowboys showed tremendous fight to pick themselves up from a 24-0 deficit, however it proved a bridge too far to climb against a team boasting a host of representative players.
64th minute - Valleys 38 Cowboys 14
Valleys captain Kurt Squires extends the lead further, as Valleys etch their name on the trophy.
60th minute - Valleys 34 Cowboys 14
A try under the posts ends a tense passage of play, giving the Roosters an unassailable 20-point margin with just 10 to play.
COWBOYS TRY - 43rd minute - Valleys 28 Cowboys 14
Mitchell Watson finishes off a backline movement after the Cowboys decided to run it on the last.
36th minute - Valleys 28 Cowboys 8
A couple of questionable passes were deemed fine as Valleys score in the opening set of the second half.
HALF TIME - VALLEYS 24 COWBOYS 8
A slow start from the Cowboys saw them trail 24-0 inside the space of 17 minutes.
However, once they managed to get their hands on the ball and a fairer share of territory, the Warwick boys showed what they could do.
Tries to Tom Lloyd and captain Coen Martin-Brown have kept the side in the game, with 35 minutes to play.
The side will be looking to control the ruck in the second half, something that resulted in the Roosters getting the jump on them in the first 35.
COWBOYS TRY - 27th minute - Valleys 24 Cowboys 8
Sheer strength from captain Coen Martin-Brown as he carries four defenders over the line to score.
COWBOYS TRY - 21st minute - Valleys 24 Cowboys 4
Superb backline movement from the Cowboys after a repeat set sees Tom Lloyd crash over in the corner for Warwick's first points.
17th minute - Valleys 24 Cowboys 0
A spectacular chip, regather and offload sees Brock Diment score next to the posts.
13th minute - Valleys 18 Cowboys 0
A mistake from the Cowboys has seen them pay, as Valleys run 50 metres to extend their lead to 18
UPDATE - 7th minute - Valleys 12 Cowboys 0
A hot start has seen Valleys race out to a 12-point lead early on.
RUGBY LEAGUE: The day is finally here, as the Warwick Cowboys U18s take on the Valleys Roosters in the TRL Grand Final at Clive Berghofer Stadium, Toowoomba.
Stay tuned to this post for live scores, updates and photos from the mammoth encounter, kicking off at 11.10am.
TEAM LISTS
WARWICK COWBOYS
1. Mitchell Watson
2. Kai Etherington
3. Dylan Lippi
4. James Wallace
5. Tom Lloyd
6. Aden Howard
7. Bradley Grayson
8. Michael Coleman
9. Sam Frattini
10. Coen Martin - Brown
11. Cruise Martin-Brown
12. Joel Rickert
13. Cody Byrne
14. Jack McIvor
15. Tristen Roberts
16. Ben Gross
17. Sam Williamson
18. Harry Wornham
19. William Upton
20. Dustin Close
Coach: Matthew Grew
VALLEYS ROOSTERS
1. Zac Miles
2. Coen Hopkins
3. Travis Turnbull
4. Chris Chalmers
5. Logan Chown
6. Kurt Squires
7. Brock Diment
8. Jake Brauer
9. Zac Stevens
10. Pat Brunner
11. Liam Carrington
12. Ryan Betros
13. Barry Tapau-Fewquandie
14. Harrison Burns
15. Josh Bathgate
16. Nick Finnie
17. Malik Weatherall
18. Cassius Elisaia-Mamea
19. Colum Isaac
20. Kyle Martin
21. Percy Cubby
22. Brody Tzvetkoff
Coach - Scott Brunner, Matt Schulze