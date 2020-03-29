Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CLOSE RACE: There isn’t much separating 10 council candidates during the early stages of voting.
CLOSE RACE: There isn’t much separating 10 council candidates during the early stages of voting.
News

LIVE: Front runners continue to pull ahead

Emily Clooney
29th Mar 2020 9:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 10.30am: Counting has resumed in the race for one of eight positions on the Southern Downs Regional Council.

Last night’s front runner Ross Bartley has extended his lead polling 2016 votes or 5.68 per cent of the votes counted.

Councillor Jo McNally remains in a good position to retain her seat on the council, with 1824 votes or 4.94 per cent of votes counted.

Andrew Gale and incumbent councillor Sheryl Windle have also pulled ahead in the count, both polling 1691 votes or 4.76 per cent of the vote.

Electoral Commission Queensland have counted 19.12 per cent of the votes this morning.

EARLIER: IT’S a tight race for one of the eight council positions available in the Southern Downs Regional Council.

Former mayoral candidate Ross Bartley has emerged as a front runner with 1497 votes or 5.42 per cent of the votes collected last night.

Incumbent councillor Jo McNally is not far behind with 1451 votes or 5.26 per cent of the votes.

A further eight candidates have polled over 4.2 per cent of the vote including Stephen Tancred, Cynthia McDonald, Marco Gliori, Russell Wantling, Cameron Gow, Julia Keogh, Andrew Gale, Glyn Rees and Sheryl Windle.

Electoral Commission Queensland had counted 14.92 per cent of votes before the counting stopped for the night.

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pandemic fears plague Southern Downs poll booths

        premium_icon Pandemic fears plague Southern Downs poll booths

        News SOME residents opt to “cop the fine” as health officials warn of danger.

        SDRC ELECTION: Voters say it’s time for change

        premium_icon SDRC ELECTION: Voters say it’s time for change

        News “Why would we vote them back in again?” Residents rally against previous...

        'Enormous tsunami' of cases coming

        'Enormous tsunami' of cases coming

        Health 3600 cases of COVID-19 have now been confirmed across Australia

        Australian hospitals to shut, 100,000 staff under threat

        Australian hospitals to shut, 100,000 staff under threat

        Health 600 nurses have already been stood down in New South Wales