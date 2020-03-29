LIVE: Front runners continue to pull ahead

CLOSE RACE: There isn’t much separating 10 council candidates during the early stages of voting.

UPDATE 10.30am: Counting has resumed in the race for one of eight positions on the Southern Downs Regional Council.

Last night’s front runner Ross Bartley has extended his lead polling 2016 votes or 5.68 per cent of the votes counted.

Councillor Jo McNally remains in a good position to retain her seat on the council, with 1824 votes or 4.94 per cent of votes counted.

Andrew Gale and incumbent councillor Sheryl Windle have also pulled ahead in the count, both polling 1691 votes or 4.76 per cent of the vote.

Electoral Commission Queensland have counted 19.12 per cent of the votes this morning.

Former mayoral candidate Ross Bartley has emerged as a front runner with 1497 votes or 5.42 per cent of the votes collected last night.

Incumbent councillor Jo McNally is not far behind with 1451 votes or 5.26 per cent of the votes.

A further eight candidates have polled over 4.2 per cent of the vote including Stephen Tancred, Cynthia McDonald, Marco Gliori, Russell Wantling, Cameron Gow, Julia Keogh, Andrew Gale, Glyn Rees and Sheryl Windle.

Electoral Commission Queensland had counted 14.92 per cent of votes before the counting stopped for the night.