LIVE: Race for council positions heats up

CLOSE RACE: There isn’t much separating 10 council candidates during the early stages of voting.

UPDATE 5.45PM: Close to 9000 postal votes have been calculated today from the Warwick early voting centre as the race for Southern Downs Regional Council heats up.

Early leader and former deputy mayor Ross Bartley has maintained the lead he took yesterday, polling 4437 votes today, bringing his total to 6439 votes.

Incumbent councillor Sherly Windle is not far behind, polling 6033 cumulative votes today.

Well-known poet Marco Gliori has also polled well, taking his total count to 5998 votes.

Andrew Gale and Cynthia McDonald, as well as incumbent councillors Jo McNally, Rod Kelly and Yve Stocks have all polled well after today’s count.

Electoral Commission Queensland have paused the count for today and will resume tomorrow morning with pre-polled votes from Stanthorpe booths, as well as postal votes.

UPDATE 4PM: An early front runner for a position on the Southern Downs Regional Council, Ross Bartley believes “patients is a virtue” as votes continue to be counted.

There has been no update to the Electoral Commission Queensland website since 10am, however initial results saw Mr Bartley poll 2016 votes or 5.68 per cent of votes counted.

Mr Bartley said the results weren’t surprising, instead thought it was “quite interesting”.

“It’s hard to say (why I’ve got ahead) really – it could be a combination of things, prior experience or being a local,” he said.

“Or the fact that I’ve never left our community.”

Incumbent councillor Jo McNally remains hot on the heels of Mr Bartley, having polled 1824 votes after this morning’s update.

While it still remains to early to determine the eight elected councillors, Mr Bartley has maintained his views on what he would bring if elected.

“An open, fair and transparent style,” he said.

“And bringing a community connection to the council.

“To make an assumptions at this point would be pointless – this could see saw for quite a while, we just have to be patient.”

UPDATE 10.30am: Counting has resumed in the race for one of eight positions on the Southern Downs Regional Council.

Last night’s front runner Ross Bartley has extended his lead polling 2016 votes or 5.68 per cent of the votes counted.

Councillor Jo McNally remains in a good position to retain her seat on the council, with 1824 votes or 4.94 per cent of votes counted.

Andrew Gale and incumbent councillor Sheryl Windle have also pulled ahead in the count, both polling 1691 votes or 4.76 per cent of the vote.

Electoral Commission Queensland have counted 19.12 per cent of the votes this morning.

EARLIER: IT’S a tight race for one of the eight council positions available in the Southern Downs Regional Council.

Former mayoral candidate Ross Bartley has emerged as a front runner with 1497 votes or 5.42 per cent of the votes collected last night.

Incumbent councillor Jo McNally is not far behind with 1451 votes or 5.26 per cent of the votes.

A further eight candidates have polled over 4.2 per cent of the vote including Stephen Tancred, Cynthia McDonald, Marco Gliori, Russell Wantling, Cameron Gow, Julia Keogh, Andrew Gale, Glyn Rees and Sheryl Windle.

Electoral Commission Queensland had counted 14.92 per cent of votes before the counting stopped for the night.