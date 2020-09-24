Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

LIVE: Restrictions to ease as no new cases recorded

24th Sep 2020 8:59 AM | Updated: 9:16 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Deputy Premier Steven Miles has confirmed there have been no new COVID-19 cases overnight, meaning a key milestone that will lead to the easing of restrictions in the southeast has been reached.

The state has gone 13 days without a recorded community transmission and if it reaches the 14-day milestone today it could mean restrictions on the number of people able to gather in public or at households increases from 10 to 30.

 

Meanwhile, a coronavirus vaccine could be available six months earlier after a groundbreaking study proposed by a Brisbane public health student was approved.

Sophie Rose, a Brisbane Girls Grammar graduate, was behind a campaign to have volunteers deliberately infected with coronavirus to fast-track the testing of vaccines.

Now the British government has given it the green light.

 

 

 

Originally published as LIVE: Restrictions milestone looms as new cases to be revealed

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NEW PROPOSAL: Cambanoora Gorge overhaul

        Premium Content NEW PROPOSAL: Cambanoora Gorge overhaul

        Council News SDRC councillors hope the new plan will calm the decade-long debate that has divided the community.

        $200K BOOST: Velodrome upgrade plans pick up speed

        Premium Content $200K BOOST: Velodrome upgrade plans pick up speed

        Council News The upgraded Warwick facility has also been flagged as a potential site for a new...

        The truth about working from home in Queensland

        Premium Content The truth about working from home in Queensland

        News Queenslanders want mix of working from home and office

        WARNING: Fire ban for Southern Downs

        Premium Content WARNING: Fire ban for Southern Downs

        Information Extremely dry and windy conditions will see the region’s fire risk spike over...