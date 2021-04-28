LIVESTREAM: 46 Hockey Queensland Championships games

Forty-six matches of the Hockey Queensland Championship starting on Saturday in Toowoomba will be livestreamed on this website.

Your home of hockey will livestream from two fields on Saturday (from 8.30am), Sunday (from 9am) and on Monday (from 7.30am).

Competing teams: Women, Pool A: Toowoomba 1, Brisbane, Sunshine Coast, Townsville, Toowoomba 2; Pool B: Tweed Border, Ipswich, Gladstone, Gold Coast.

Men: Pool A: Mackay, Ipswich, Gold Coast, Townsville, Brisbane; Pool B: Sunshine Coast, Toowoomba 2, Rockhampton, Fraser Coast, Toowoomba 1.

The last time Queensland had a state open championship was in 2016 when Toowoomba (women) and Brisbane (men) reigned supreme, but this year's championships would be different to 2016.

"The Hockey Queensland Championship was developed to create more opportunities for senior players across Queensland to play representative hockey, and to play for their local association,'' said Hockey Queensland CEO Alison Lyons.

Regional Hockey Manager, Toowoomba Hockey Association Matt Cook said the arrival of around 300 players, plus spectators, would be an economic boost to Toowoomba which was still recovering from the COVID-19 disruptions of 2020.

Cook said it was important for regional areas to have big events such as the championships to both "stimulate the economy'' but to also highlight to aspiring youth players the pathway forward in the sport.

Lyons agreed: "The ability to be able to bring the inaugural championship to a regional city allows Hockey Queensland to support regional Queensland, which we all know has been impacted by COVID-19.

"We also hope that the host association, Toowoomba Hockey, will also see an increase in participation and engagement in hockey due to these championships."

Cook said Toowoomba had a "rich hockey history of producing top players'', including Olympians, over the last few decades.

He said events such as the championships could inspire youngsters to work to try and replicate the deeds of past Olympians from the Darling Downs region including Nikki Hudson, Karen Smith, Angue Lambert and Michael Brennan.

Country players will be competing for a place in the Queensland Country men's and women's representative sides to contest the national championships during August in Perth.

LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE

SATURDAY

8am Women Sunshine Coast V Townsville

8am Men Gold Coast V Townsville

9.25am Women Brisbane V Toowoomba 1

9.25am Ipswich V Mackay

10.50am Ipswich V Tweed Border

10.50am Men Rockhampton V Fraser Coast

2.15pm Women Gladstone V Gold Coast

12.15pm Men Toowoomba 2 V Sunshine Coast

1.40pm Women Townsville V Toowoomba 2

1.40pm Men Townsville V Brisbane

3.05pm Men Fraser Coast V Toowoomba 1

4.30pm Women Toowoomba 1 V Sunshine Coast

4.30pm Men Mackay V Gold Coast

5.55pm Women Toowoomba 2 V Brisbane

5.55pm Men Brisbane V Ipswich

7.20pm Women Tweed Border V Gladstone

7.20pm Men Sunshine Coast V Rockhampton

8.45pm Women Gold Coast V Ipswich

8.45pm Men Toowoomba 1 V Toowoomba 2

DAY 2, SUNDAY

8am Men A T1 Townsville V Ipswich

8am Women A T2 Townsville V Brisbane

9.25am Men A T1 Brisbane V Mackay

9.25am Women A T2 Toowoomba 2 V Toowoomba 1

10.50am Men B T1 Fraser Coast V Toowoomba 2

10.50am Women B T2 Tweed Border V Gold Coast

12.15pm Men B T1 Toowoomba 1 V Sunshine Coast

12.15pm Women B T2 Ipswich V Gladstone

1.40pm Men A T1 Ipswich V Gold Coast

1.40pm Women A T2 Brisbane V Sunshine Coast

3.05pm Men B T1 Toowoomba 2 V Rockhampton

4.30pm Men A T1 Mackay V Townsville

4.30pm Women A T2 Toowoomba 1 V Townsville

5.55pm Men A T1 Gold Coast V Brisbane

5.55pm Women A T2 Sunshine Coast V Toowoomba 2

7.20pm Men B T1 Sunshine Coast V Fraser Coast

7.20pm Men B T2 Rockhampton V Toowoomba 1

Monday

Finals to be confirmed

First game 7.30am

