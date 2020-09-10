LIVE NOW: AFLQ junior boys Narangba Valley vs PBC
ABOVE: Live now is Palm Beach Currumbin SHS vs Narangba Valley SHS. Up next will be Pacific Pines SHS vs Park Ridge SHS from 10am.
The Australian Football League Queensland (AFLQ) SEQ Invitational Gala Day continues today, with junior boys teams in action.
It is the fourth and final day of qualifying matches at the gala carnival to see who qualifies for the finals on October 16-17.
Earlier in the week the junior girls, senior boys and senior girls were contested.
The four days of games were being livestreamed at right here.
TODAY'S SCHEDULE
Junior males
9.30am: PBC v Narangba Valley SHS
10am: Pacific Pines SHS v Park Ridge SHS
10.30am: Mountain Creek SHS v Woodcrest SC
11am: Narangba Valley SHS dv Miami SHS
11.30am: Park Ridge SHS v Helensvale SHS
Noon: Woodcrest SC v Varsity SHS
12.30pm: PBC v Miami SHS
1pm: Pacific Pines SHS v Helensvale SHS
1.30pm: Varsity SC v Mountain Creek SHS
2.30pm: Qualifying final
