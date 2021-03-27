LIVESTREAM: Basketball Qld SQJBC grand finals

Undefeated seasons will be on the line and championships up for grabs as some of Queensland's best young athletes battle it out in the Basketball Queensland SQJBC grand finals.

The season deciders for the southeast Queensland competition for age groups under-16s to under-21s will be played at Hibiscus Sports Complex, the home of the South West Metro Pirates, with all the action from court one livestreamed right here.

Today's stream is the start of more than 50 Basketball Queensland junior games to be streamed within a fortnight with the State Under-16 Championships also shown by NewsCorp from April 6-9.

Logan Thunder under-21 guard Boston Mazlin will be one of the many young stars in action during the SQJBC grand finals.

SQJBC DIVISION 1 GRAND FINAL PREVIEWS

Under-16 Boys Premier League: Northside Wizards v Gold Coast Waves, 2pm (Not streamed)

The Northside Wizards have gone through the SQJBC season without a hitch, winning all 14 games in dominant fashion and dismantling the Brisbane Capitals in last week's semi-final.

Featuring young stars such as guard Lebron Brooks and Rocco Zikarsky, the Wizards will look to continue their perfect preparation with an SQJBC title as they shoot for back-to-back state championships next month.

However, beating the Waves are no easy beats after the Gold Coast showed incredible heart to record a comeback victory over the Southern Districts Spartans to book their spot in the grand final.

Under-16 Girls Premier League: Logan Thunder v Gold Coast Waves, 2pm (Streamed)

Another undefeated team in the Logan Thunder will go into the girls final as favourites after an impressive season to date.

The Thunder will head into the decider with confidence after a dominant victory over the Southern Districts Spartans in the semi-final.

But the team, who has pushed Logan during the regular season in the Gold Coast Waves, will be looking to finally get over the hump with a gold medal up for grabs.

Gold Coast's only two losses this season have come in single-digit defeats at the hands of the Thunder.

Under-18 Girls Premier League: Gold Coast Waves v SD Spartans, 3.45pm (Streamed)

Can the Gold Coast Waves complete the season double or can the Southern Districts Spartans complete an impressive bounce back after missing out at the State Championships?

The Waves have been dominant this season and already have a state title under their belt after beating Mackay in January and go into the grand final on the back of a 40-point win over Logan in the semi-final.

While the Spartans, who missed out at the State Championships finishing in fifth place, have been in red hot form in the second half of the season which was capped off with a semi-final victory over South West Metro.

Under-18 Boys Premier League: Gold Coast Waves v SD Spartans, 5.30pm (Streamed)

A bunch of state representatives will be on show as the Gold Coast Waves and Southern Districts Spartans compete in the final under-18s game of the season.

Both teams come into the final in form after impressive semi-final victories, with Gold Coast beating Logan and Spartans upsetting the Brisbane Capitals.

The Waves will be looking to add a gold medal to their state silver medal they earned in January while the Spartans are aiming to replicate the form of the club's girls team and complete a massive turnaround after finishing fifth at the state championships.

Under-21 Boys Premier League: Logan Thunder v Sunshine Coast Phoenix, 7.15pm (Streamed)

Some young NBL1 talents are set to go head-to-head as the Logan Thunder and Sunshine Coast Phoenix clash in what will be an epic grand final to complete the under-21 mens season.

The Thunder, who finished the regular season in first place losing just one game, will be led by NBL1 guard Boston Mazlin as well as Tall Black Tane Kirisome as Logan look to win the under-21s double after the women won the title in December.

But the Phoenix head into the game riding a wave of momentum after upsetting local rivals, the University of Sunshine Coast Rip City, by one point in last week's semi-final.

Big man Oscar Kluff will headline the Phoenix side, which also features a bunch of young talent on the rise.

Originally published as LIVESTREAM: Basketball Qld SQJBC grand finals