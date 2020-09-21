LIVESTREAM: Basketball Qld State Championships u16 girls

Hundreds of Queensland's rising basketball stars will take to the court in Brisbane as they compete for championship glory at the under-16 girls State Championships.

Carina's Rowland Cowan Stadium, the home of the Southern Districts Spartans, will host the tournament, which will run from tomorrow until the finals on Thursday.

This website will be livestreaming all games, each day on court one.

Gold Coast will be looking to continue their dominant form from earlier in the year, before the COVID-19 break, where they sat in top spot and undefeated in the BQJBC competition.

Gold Coast basketball junior and Queensland representative Jess Petrie will look to lead the Waves to another state championship. Picture: Supplied

And the favourites to take out the title will be in action in our stream on day one as they take on the Southern Districts Titans in the morning and Gladstone in the afternoon.

Another big clash will headline the first day of the tournament with the Sunshine Coast Rip taking on the home team in the Southern Districts Spartans with both sides a chance of featuring in the top four.

Reviews of each game on the stream schedule will be posted in this story at the end of the match.

DAY ONE SCHEDULE

8am: Division 2 - Rockhampton Cyclones v Southern Districts Trojans Black

9.30am: Division 1 - Southern Districts Titans v Gold Coast Waves

11am: Division 1 - Mackay Meteorettes v Gold Coast Breakers

12.30pm: Division 2 - SWM Pirates v Bundaberg Bears

2pm: Division 1 - Gold Coast Waves v Gladstone Power

3.30pm: Division 1 - Sunshine Coast Rip v Southern Districts Spartans

5pm: Division 2 - Northside Wizards 2 v Sunshine Coast Phoenix

