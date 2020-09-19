LIVESTREAM: Sunshine Coast’s junior hockey finals

Maroochydore Swans players Caitlyn Ross and Grace Dixon celebrate a goal during an U18 girls match against Buderim Rebels at Ballinger Park earlier this season. Picture: Tom Threadingham

The Sunshine Coast's rising junior hockey talent will face-off for season silverware on Saturday, with their efforts showcased for all to enjoy.

In an exciting first for Sunshine Coast hockey, this season's junior and senior grand finals are being livestreamed by the Sunshine Coast Daily.

LIVESTREAMING SCHEDULE

Saturday, September 19: Turf field U15 Girls Cup Grand Final 8.30am - Buderim Black vs Nambour U15 Boys Cup Grand Final 10am - Maroochydore vs Buderim U18 Girls Grand Final 11.30am - Buderim vs Maroochydore U18 Boys Grand Final 1pm - Nambour vs Barbarians

The first of the Daily's streams will highlight the region's U15 and U18 junior girls and boys grand finals on the main turf field at Ballinger Rd from 8.30am this Saturday.

The Daily has summarised the campaigns of the grand finalists below, ahead of what are sure to be some thrilling battles.

Buderim Rebels player Erin King controls the ball during an U18 girls match against Maroochydore Swans at Ballinger Park earlier this season. Picture: Tom Threadingham

U15 Girls Cup Grand Final

The U15 girls decider will be a battle of the season's top two sides.

Buderim Black finished their campaign on top of the ladder with nine wins and one loss while Nambour was close behind with eight wins and two losses.

Nambour defeated third-placed Maroochydore 9-0 in the qualifying final to earn their spot in the decider.

U15 Boys Cup Grand Final

Maroochydore enter the grand final on the back of an undefeated season, winning all 10 games.

Meanwhile, Buderim finished the season in third, with five wins, four losses and a draw.

They defeated second-placed Caboolture 6-1 to earn their spot on finals day.

U18 Girls Grand Final

The U18 grand final will feature the divisions top two teams, with Buderim (first) finishing the year with just one loss and three draws, while Maroochydore (second) lost twice, with three draws also to their name.

Maroochydore defeated Nambour 6-0 to qualify for the big dance.

U18 Boys Grand Final

Nambour enter the decider undefeated while the Barbarians also enjoyed a strong season and beat Buderim 3-0 in a qualifying final to make Saturday's decider.

Both have had tight tussles throughout the season, making for a big game on Saturday.