Cricket

LIVESTREAM: Watch action from day 2 of state cricket titles

Tom Threadingham
13th Apr 2021 8:18 AM
After a big opening day of cricket, the state's rising stars are back at it again today as they hit the pitch for Twenty20 fixtures in the Queensland under 16 cricket boys finals.

Flares and Sparks will face off in the first match from 9.30am. You can watch the livestream of that game in the video player above.

Flash vs Embers will contest the second match which will also be livestreamed here at 1.30pm.

Replay: Day 1 state cricket titles - Sparks vs Embers

PHOTOS: State's best teens hit pitch on Coast

5 things we learned on big first day of cricket champs

News Corp is livestreaming the three-day championships being held at Caloundra Cricket Club, with all games on Field 1 to be broadcast.

Kids from the Gold Coast, Brisbane, southeast Queensland and up to Cairns are involved this week, with talent spread across four teams called Embers, Sparks, Flares and Flash.

Sparks and Flares got off to winning starts on the opening day, taking down Embers and Flash in the one-day 50-over format.

In what is sure to be a big hitting day of cricket, winning sides Sparks and Flares will face off in a T20 match from 9.30am.

Meanwhile, Flash and Embers will hit the pitch for their T20 clash at 1.30pm.

Both games are being livestreamed.

 

THE SCHEDULE

Tuesday, 9:30am

  • FLARES v SPARKS (Caloundra Field 1)
  • 1:30pm: FLASH v EMBERS (Caloundra Field 1)

 

Wednesday, 9:30am

  • EMBERS v FLARES (Caloundra Field 1)
  • 9:30am: SPARKS v FLASH (Caloundra Field 2).

cricket queensland cricket state cricket championships sunshine coast cricket association
The Sunshine Coast Daily

