LIVESTREAM: How to watch St Pat’s v Rocky Grammar

LIVE streaming of the Allan Langer Cup returns this week to the Daily Mercury website, with footage to be shown from both games today.

A glimpse into the future of rugby league in Queensland, the Langer Cup competition pits the best schoolboys in the state against each other as they look to forge careers in the game.

This story will be updated with a link to the livestream before kick-off of the first game at noon.

Allan Langer Cup Qualifiers - Today

St Patrick's College (Mackay) v The Rockhampton Grammar School (Rockhampton), 12 noon

St Mary's College (Toowoomba) v Coombabah State High School (Gold Coast), 3pm

