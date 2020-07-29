Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Cathedral College rugby league team practises
The Cathedral College rugby league team practises
Rugby League

LIVESTREAM: How to watch TCC v St Pat’s

Pam McKay
29th Jul 2020 11:21 AM

LIVESTREAMING of the Aaron Payne Cup returns to regional Queensland this week.

A glimpse into the future of rugby league in Queensland, the Aaron Payne Cup pits the best schoolboys in north Queensland against each other as they look to forge careers in the game.

The Cathedral College tackles St Pat's Mackay at The Cathedral College in Rockhampton today. Kick-off is at 3.30pm.

This story will be updated with a link to the livestream of the game before kick-off.

Sign up now for just $1 a week to get full access to all matches, as well as unlocking the best news and content from every News Corp publication throughout Australia.

This story will be updated with a link to the livestream before kick-off of the first game.

More Stories

aaron payne cup schoolboys footy schoolboys rugby league st pat's the cathedral college
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WHAT’S ON: Warwick events you can’t miss

        premium_icon WHAT’S ON: Warwick events you can’t miss

        Whats On From sports bonanzas to Christmas in July celebrations, here’s the best events coming up this week.

        The Wiggles seal of approval for Southern Downs singers

        premium_icon The Wiggles seal of approval for Southern Downs singers

        Music Heartfelt songwriting wins first place in national competition.

        Grab a bargain, socialise at Pig and Calf sundry return

        premium_icon Grab a bargain, socialise at Pig and Calf sundry return

        News Final date in sale reopening announced, after ‘astounding’ demand for the Warwick...

        Private school staff member ‘lied’ about trip south

        premium_icon Private school staff member ‘lied’ about trip south

        News Coronavirus QLD: Parklands Christian College confirms new case in staff member